World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Australia
  5. BJB Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects

  • 17:00 - 9 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects
Save this picture!
Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects, © Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley

© Mike Chorley © Mike Chorley © Mike Chorley © Mike Chorley + 31

Save this picture!
© Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley

Text description provided by the architects. The Bays sets out to redefine the ‘shared office’ concept, by giving businesses the opportunity to occupy private spaces within a larger collective community. This creates a collaborative environment where good ideas come to grow.

Save this picture!
© Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley
Save this picture!
© Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley

Located under the northern approach to the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the industrial heritage of Bays 6, 7 and 8 has been preserved and enriched through the use of a raw, exposed steel structure and repurposed shipping containers. A strong focus on creating a richly textured and layered building fabric from raw and unfinished materials establishes a benchmark for responsible sustainable architecture.

Save this picture!
© Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley

The adaptive reuse of The Bays, Middlemiss Street has breathed new life into an otherwise neglected space, whilst minimising resources and the footprint of the project, as well as protecting and showcasing historic value.

Save this picture!
© Mike Chorley
© Mike Chorley

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BJB Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Australia
Cite: "Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects" 09 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905511/bays-6-8-heritage-warehouse-office-bjb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream