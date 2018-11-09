Bays 6-8 Heritage Warehouse Office / BJB Architects

+ 31

Architects BJB Architects

Location Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Area 2500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mike Chorley

Builder Infigo

Client Work Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Bays sets out to redefine the ‘shared office’ concept, by giving businesses the opportunity to occupy private spaces within a larger collective community. This creates a collaborative environment where good ideas come to grow.

Located under the northern approach to the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the industrial heritage of Bays 6, 7 and 8 has been preserved and enriched through the use of a raw, exposed steel structure and repurposed shipping containers. A strong focus on creating a richly textured and layered building fabric from raw and unfinished materials establishes a benchmark for responsible sustainable architecture.

The adaptive reuse of The Bays, Middlemiss Street has breathed new life into an otherwise neglected space, whilst minimising resources and the footprint of the project, as well as protecting and showcasing historic value.