World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. HUA Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Shangjia Maker Space II / HUA Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Shangjia Maker Space II / HUA Architects

  • 19:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shangjia Maker Space II / HUA Architects
Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun

  • Interiors Designers

    HUA Architects

  • Location

    No.1 Changkong Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Patent of Movable Multifunctional partition

    HUA Architects

  • Area

    2441.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun

  • Interior Design

    GOA LOKON

  • Structural Design

    Su Liu / Shouang Architects

  • Lighting Design

    HUAH

  • Engineering Design

    Xiaoyan Chang, Yunfeng Chang

  • Architectural Ecological Technology Consultation

    Deyin Zhang/ Department of Building Technology and Science of School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

  • Clients

    Excellent Fashion CO.,LTD
Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun

Space Design
This project is located on the first and second floors in a multi-storey plant building with a depth of up to 24 meters and a floor height of only 3.6 meters. The original building for maker space features poor lighting and ventilation, and the design begins with analysis of lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun

According to analysis of natural lighting, we can find that the area which is 6 ~ 7 meters far away from the external walls and windows meets the natural lighting standard for office space and thus can be used as office space; the middle area with poor lighting needs supplementary artificial lighting and can be used as traffic space and shared space.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun
Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun

With regard to ventilation, after comparing various plans, we finally chose to drill big holes in floorslabs of the second floor and adopt mechanical ventilation at the top of the second floor to make the air volume and air changing frequency meet the standard for office space. During transformation, the owner needed to keep a part of function as the plant building on the first floor, so only one big hole has been drilled.

Save this picture!
Lighting and setting. Image © Haiting Sun
Lighting and setting. Image © Haiting Sun

Above analysis of lighting and ventilation for the building basically defines the space structure of this case.

Save this picture!
Comparison of different ventilation schemes
Comparison of different ventilation schemes

Design of Movable Multifunctional Partitions
According to the design task of this maker space, multiple teams enter the site, and independence is needed among them.

When a team is observed from the angle of life circle, the development trace of its scale is distributed in a normal fashion on the time axis. Different teams sharing a big space have different development degrees at some point on the time axis, so there is a situation that normal curves of all teams overlap at the same time point. As the time axis moves, scales of all teams also change, and the team scale is reflected as space size in the space, which means that – in the whole space, interfaces among parts of the space must be dynamic and not static.

Save this picture!
Different organ's life span in the space
Different organ's life span in the space

There are lifting wheels at the top of movable multifunctional partitions, which can freely slide in the grid tracks to meet combined needs of all kinds of spaces.A partition takes steel frames as its structure, and its panels, which can be substituted freely, can be felts, sunlight boards, wooden planks or panels of other materials. The both sides of a steel frame have two AA columns to which multifunctional components including bookshelf boards and drawers, desktops, coat hangers, curtain frames, magnetic white boards and desk lamp clamps with different heights and depths can be fixed. These components and panels can be combined freely depending on demands and be continuously extended to meet the use functions of all teams.

Save this picture!
Second floor office space. Image © Haiting Sun
Second floor office space. Image © Haiting Sun

To ensure that the partitions have general properties, sizes for all partitions are all the same. Because non-modular sizes are needed among partitions and between partitions and buildings, we designed a pair of movable doors which can overlap to deal with these sizes. The movable doors which can overlap can be used as not only doors for each part but also a partition between two spaces.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image © Haiting Sun
Entrance. Image © Haiting Sun

To adapt to dynamic space changes, the positions of light fittings must be movable. According to the design, intelligent sockets are arranged at certain intervals in the tracks at the top. There are two ways of fixing light fittings: the first is overhead lights which are fixed in the track at the top with a kind of fixing components; the second is wall lamps, which are fixed to AA columns of partitions with another kind of fixing components. Two kinds of light fittings can be energized though intelligent sockets. Therefore, possibility for wireless lighting control and flexible moving for light fittings are realized.

Save this picture!
Lighting and setting. Image © Haiting Sun
Lighting and setting. Image © Haiting Sun

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HUA Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Shangjia Maker Space II / HUA Architects" 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905503/shangjia-maker-space-ii-hua-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Lobby. Image © Haiting Sun

杭州尚加众创空间二期 / 聿田建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream