World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2018
  7. Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados

Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados

  • 10:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi + 68

  • Architects

    Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Av. Paulista, 119 - Paraíso, São Paulo - SP, 01311-903, Brazil

  • Author

    Gianfranco Vannucchi

  • Collaborators

    Vera L. Tusco, Karina Kohutek, Albert Sugai, Sandra Dellarole, Daniel Port, Isadora Citrin

  • Area

    128761.9 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Vannucchi

  • Acoustics

    Harmonia Acústica

  • Air Conditioning

    Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica

  • Visual Communication

    O2

  • Cenotecnia

    Gustavo Siqueira Lanfranchi

  • Thermal Comfort

    Daltrini Granado

  • Kitchen

    Nucleora Planejamento

  • Frames

    Arqmate

  • Concrete and Metallic Structure

    Kurkdjian e Fruchtengarten

  • Facade

    Worker

  • Foundation

    MAG

  • Waterproofing

    Imperpav Projetos

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    PHE Engenharia

  • Logic

    Laga Engenharia

  • Lighting

    Estudio Carlos Fortes Luz

  • Landscaping

    Albuquerque Arquitetura

  • Wood floor

    Xylema

  • Structural recovery

    DFA

  • Security, Supervision and Detection and Alarm Systems

    Bettoni Automação

  • Sound

    Crysalis Produtos

  • SMT/CET

    Tekton

  • Elevator

    Empro Comércio

  • Audio and Video Technology

    AVM (Reinaldo Pargas)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Text description provided by the architects. The new unit stands out as an extension of the Avenue itself, establishing itself as a free territory to be appropriated by the general public. Among its structural characteristics, the concept is developed in the large accesses, in the various areas of coexistence - with internal squares and a terrace at the top - and even in the choice of materials, such as the use of non-reflective glass. The option for the material, which appears conjugated to zinc plates on the facade, reveals the various activities carried out inside the building. Architecture is only completed when activated by the movement of people, and for this relationship every structure was conceived with the actions that will be developed in the Unit, guided by the "Body-Art-Technology" trinomial.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

 "The configuration of the east and west facades, with horizontal features, allows users a new look at the city while breaking with the typical typology of Paulista Avenue office buildings, announcing a new use of the old building (designed by Sérgio Pileggi and Euclides de Oliveira in the 1970s), divided between Sesc and Fecomércio, and a new and democratic audience, "says Gianfranco Vannucchi, the architect responsible for the project.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Access to the new unit, from Av. Paulista, takes place in a large area of ​​coexistence with multipurpose space and a paracycle with capacity for 40 bicycles. In the ground floor there are also two escalators, 6 elevators and two pressurized fire stairs for access to the upper floors. In the 2nd Floor is the Relationship Center and living area, as well as the Sesc store.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this picture!
Pilotis Plan
Pilotis Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

The various spaces and services - Café Terrace, Library, Children's Room, Technology and Arts, Sports halls and Shows, Shop and Dental Offices - were distributed over 17 floors, with four basic aspects: the neighborhood between similar activities, levels of noise produced by the activities, the volume of the public accessing the unit and the external visuals.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Reinforcing this integration between the activities and the pavements of exposure there are voids in the slabs, totally open. Stairs were created between floors, visually and physically integrating the activities of the unit. It was also tried to leave the pavements as free as possible in order to allow great flexibility in their uses.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

In addition to the aesthetic effect, the large glass slide acts as an acoustic and thermal antechamber, always flanked by a naturally ventilated internal terrace, which acts as a screen for refrigerated environments. These, in turn, have their corridor seals defined from the amount of light desired, in glass with solar control and spaces for shows and exhibitions are contemplated with blackout. The other facades are sealed with light precast or masonry, reducing in this way the thermal and acoustic loads coming from the outside.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Sustainability Buildings Brazil
Cite: "Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados" [Sesc Avenida Paulista / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados] 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905454/sesc-avenida-paulista-konigsberger-vannucchi-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream