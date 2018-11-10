World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Crypts & Mausoleums
  4. Taiwan
  5. Carlos Castanheira
  6. 2017
  7. Chia Ching Mausoleum / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Chia Ching Mausoleum / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

  • 23:00 - 10 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chia Ching Mausoleum / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 36

  • Architects

    Carlos Castanheira, Álvaro Siza

  • Location

    Jin San District, New Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Portugal Office

    CC&CB, Arquitectos

  • Local Architectural Team

    WZWX Architecture Group (Stephen Wang, Chiou-Huei Lin, Wen-Wei Cheng, Jianfei Cheng)

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaborators

    Francesca Tiri, Luís Trigueiros Reis, João Figueiredo, Erica Musci, Pedro Afonso

  • Structure Engineering

    Quanovation Construction Consultant Co., Ltd. (Bruce K.C Lee)

  • Contractor Representative

    Ching-Zong Hsiao

  • Construction Management

    Ding-Yu Fang + WZWX Architecture Group

  • Client

    Chia Ching - Family Lin

  • Text

    Carlos Castanheira
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

SILENCE

We climb a gentle path to get there.

We are absorbed by silence as we contemplate this endless and ethereal space.

Again, here function determines the space. Open and endless.

At the centre, the family gathers around the memory of their loved ones.

The space is formed by a ceiling that hangs from columns on which a low dome sits, asserting hierarchy and tradition.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Timeless, in the contemporary reading of a place of respect, memory and gratitude.

The massiveness of the exposed concrete and the stone create space and function and open these to the landscape and to infinity.

Silence tells stories and evokes Life as it advances through the finiteness of time and space.

Everything else is intimacy.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Carlos Castanheira
Office
Álvaro Siza
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial Crypts & Mausoleums Taiwan
Cite: "Chia Ching Mausoleum / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira" 10 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905434/chia-ching-mausoleum-alvaro-siza-plus-carlos-castanheira/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream