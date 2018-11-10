Chia Ching Mausoleum / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

+ 36

Collaborators Francesca Tiri, Luís Trigueiros Reis, João Figueiredo, Erica Musci, Pedro Afonso

Structure Engineering Quanovation Construction Consultant Co., Ltd. (Bruce K.C Lee)

Contractor Representative Ching-Zong Hsiao

Construction Management Ding-Yu Fang + WZWX Architecture Group

Client Chia Ching - Family Lin

Text Carlos Castanheira

SILENCE



We climb a gentle path to get there.

We are absorbed by silence as we contemplate this endless and ethereal space.

Again, here function determines the space. Open and endless.

At the centre, the family gathers around the memory of their loved ones.

The space is formed by a ceiling that hangs from columns on which a low dome sits, asserting hierarchy and tradition.

Timeless, in the contemporary reading of a place of respect, memory and gratitude.

The massiveness of the exposed concrete and the stone create space and function and open these to the landscape and to infinity.

Silence tells stories and evokes Life as it advances through the finiteness of time and space.

Everything else is intimacy.