Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

Architects
Location
Area3000.0 m2
Project Year2013
Photographs
Consulting Structural EngineerNabil Hennaoui S.A.L
Consulting Mechanical EngineerRoger Kazopoulo
Consulting Electrical EnginnerGilbert Tambourgi
Consulting Interior ArchitectRania Sabbagh
General Concrete ContractorHakime Entreprise
General Finishing ContractorKhater Contracting Group
Consulting Landscape ArchitectGreen Studios
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a steep rocky slope in an area distinguished by its pine forest and captivating views of Beirut and the sea, this house is almost invisible at surface level. Layered, it consists of three flowing expanses of inhabitable concrete. These superposed cantilevered floors support the various elements of the brief, which are tied together by an internal ramp running through the villa. Open floors are presented as horizontal incisions that lend a certain structure to the rugged surroundings. Spacious inside, the cantilevered villa projects itself into empty space. Provocative, it surprises inhabitants with its interpretation of the landscape. With no outer skin, no envelope, it seems no more than an interior, all the more stunning for the way it creates apparently seamless interaction with the exterior.