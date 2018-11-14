World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
  6. 2013
  7. Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

  • 02:00 - 14 November, 2018
Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates, © Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

© Ieva Saudargaite © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 16

  • Consulting Structural Engineer

    Nabil Hennaoui S.A.L

  • Consulting Mechanical Engineer

    Roger Kazopoulo

  • Consulting Electrical Enginner

    Gilbert Tambourgi

  • Consulting Interior Architect

    Rania Sabbagh

  • General Concrete Contractor

    Hakime Entreprise

  • General Finishing Contractor

    Khater Contracting Group

  • Consulting Landscape Architect

    Green Studios
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a steep rocky slope in an area distinguished by its pine forest and captivating views of Beirut and the sea, this house is almost invisible at surface level. Layered, it consists of three flowing expanses of inhabitable concrete. These superposed cantilevered floors support the various elements of the brief, which are tied together by an internal ramp running through the villa. Open floors are presented as horizontal incisions that lend a certain structure to the rugged surroundings. Spacious inside, the cantilevered villa projects itself into empty space. Provocative, it surprises inhabitants with its interpretation of the landscape. With no outer skin, no envelope, it seems no more than an interior, all the more stunning for the way it creates apparently seamless interaction with the exterior.

© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite
Section
Section
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

About this office
YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lebanon
Cite: "Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905402/villa-t-ytaa-youssef-tohme-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

