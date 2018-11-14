Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

+ 16

Consulting Structural Engineer Nabil Hennaoui S.A.L

Consulting Mechanical Engineer Roger Kazopoulo

Consulting Electrical Enginner Gilbert Tambourgi

Consulting Interior Architect Rania Sabbagh

General Concrete Contractor Hakime Entreprise

General Finishing Contractor Khater Contracting Group

Consulting Landscape Architect Green Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a steep rocky slope in an area distinguished by its pine forest and captivating views of Beirut and the sea, this house is almost invisible at surface level. Layered, it consists of three flowing expanses of inhabitable concrete. These superposed cantilevered floors support the various elements of the brief, which are tied together by an internal ramp running through the villa. Open floors are presented as horizontal incisions that lend a certain structure to the rugged surroundings. Spacious inside, the cantilevered villa projects itself into empty space. Provocative, it surprises inhabitants with its interpretation of the landscape. With no outer skin, no envelope, it seems no more than an interior, all the more stunning for the way it creates apparently seamless interaction with the exterior.