  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. China
  5. f.i.t
  6. 2018
  Beipo Bridge Intervention / f.i.t

Beipo Bridge Intervention / f.i.t

  • 23:00 - 8 November, 2018
Beipo Bridge Intervention / f.i.t
Beipo Bridge Intervention / f.i.t, © Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

© Jingle Zhou

  • Architects

    f.i.t

  • Location

    Beipo Village, Yanhe Township, Chengkou County, Chongqing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Jiuqiang Sun

  • Design Team

    Zhiyang Qian, Tong Hu, Chaoqun Liu, Yihan Wang 

  • Project Architects

    Chao Ma, Xin Ren

  • Area

    19.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jingle Zhou

  • Construction Company

    Chongqing Xiangsheng Architecture Decoration Engineering  co. Ltd Chengkou Division

  • Post Production

    Chao Ma

  • Client

    People’s government of Yanhe Township Chengkou County 
    More Specs Less Specs
© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. The project is commissioned to renovate an existing bridge as part of the Beipo village's revitalization project, in Qinba Mountains, Chongqing Province. The existing bridge was built by the local community to provide access to the village. As the new road was constructed along the river, the bridge was gradually abandoned.

© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

Due to the under-developed industry in distant sites, construction standards vary in different village and tectonics ought to be considered as a premise for design in advance. In response, the design consists of prefabricated modules which are manufactured in factory and assembled on site. It not only reduces the budget for labor which is increasing in recent years but also manages to uphold the standard with minimal on-site supervision. As the result, the bridge was built in 43 days, including 30 days on prefabrication and 2 days on assembly. The total cost is ¥350000 RMB ($50000USD) including $110000RMB ($17000USD) on labor. 

© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

After the site investigation,  the architects decide to preserve the bridge and intervene only with light structures. Each spatial unit consists a bench and an “umbrella” formed in a way the silhouette of the structure encapsulating a space for visitors to enjoy the beautiful views outwards. The “umbrella” provides a shelter respite from the weather and the benches with the space in-between create a rhythm slowing down passengers to enjoy the view. 

Form Generation
Form Generation
Courtesy of f.i.t.
Courtesy of f.i.t.

Also, the inverted roof collects rain water, symbolizing “fortune” in local culture. When it rains, the water drips along the chain into the pit with gravel and sinks into the drainage system. A pipe inside the steel structure also drains when it rains profusely. 

© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

The original bridge was built collectively by the villagers. To honor the tradition, the intervention is the aggregation of six individual units forming a continuous roof. After the renovation, the bridge has become both a social and physical infrastructure for the community where the locals socialize and exchange.

Section
Section
© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

The choice of material revolves around one local breed of bamboo, Phyllostachys nidularia. Instead building a structure solely utilizing bamboo which lacks durability, the bamboo-ness is expressed through different materials: the concrete casted in the bamboo formwork, the steel tube resembling the dimension of bamboo, the arrayed bamboo roof stretching to the sky and the steel plate protecting bamboo from weather. The gaps in between materials are lit to underline the tectonic logic and the contrast of old and new.

© Jingle Zhou
© Jingle Zhou

About this office
f.i.t
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges China
Cite: "Beipo Bridge Intervention / f.i.t" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905390/beipo-bridge-intervention-fit/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jingle Zhou

重庆北坡旧桥改造 / 中国乡建院适用建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

