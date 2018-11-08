10 Renowned Brazilian Projects by International Architects

During the second half of the twentieth century, architects all over the world, specifically from Europe, produced a legacy of renowned, modern works in Brazil. Following the principles of masters such as Le Corbusier, names like Lina Bo Bardi, Hans Broos, and Franz Heep held an undeniable influence on Brazilian architecture.
In recent years, the country has been welcoming a variety of buildings designed by foreign architects. Below, we have compiled 10 iconic works by international architects.
Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava
Address: 1, Mauá Square - Downtown, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-240, Brazil
Year: 2016
Aqwa Corporate / Foster + Partners
Address: 299, Binário do Porto Street - Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Year: 2015
Museum of Image & Sound Copacabana / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Address: Atlântica Avenue, Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Year: 2009 (design)
VITRA / Studio Daniel Libeskind + Pablo Slemenson Arquitetura
Address: 500, Horácio Lafer Avenue - Itaim Bibi, Sao Paulo - SP, 04538-082, Brazil
Year: 2015
Japan House / Kengo Kuma + FGMF
Address: 52, Paulista Avenue - Bela Vista, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil
Year: 2017
Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus São José dos Campos / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Address: 9009, Dep. Benedito Matarazzo Avenue - Jardim Oswaldo Cruz, São José dos Campos - SP, 12216-550, Brazil
Year: 2017
Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Address: 1600, Rio das Pedras Avenue - Piracicamirim, Piracicaba – SP, Brazil
Year: 2018
Arena do Morro / Herzog & de Meuron
Address: Camaragibe Street - Mãe Luíza, Natal - Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
Year: 2014
Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes
Address: Cairu, Brazil
Year: 2018
Iberê Camargo Foundation / Álvaro Siza
Address: Padre Cacique Avenue, Porto Alegre - Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Year: 2003