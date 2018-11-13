World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Deborah Berke Partners
  6. 2017
  7. Sackett Hill House / Deborah Berke Partners

Sackett Hill House / Deborah Berke Partners

  • 14:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sackett Hill House / Deborah Berke Partners
Save this picture!
Sackett Hill House / Deborah Berke Partners, © Catherine Tighe
© Catherine Tighe

© Catherine Tighe © Michael Granacki © Michael Granacki © Catherine Tighe + 22

  • Structural Engineer

    Ross Dalland

  • Lighting Designer

    PHT Lighting

  • General contractor

    Frank Talcott, Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Granacki
© Michael Granacki

Text description provided by the architects. On a large property in northwestern Connecticut, we designed this modern house to frame a long view to the south. The property is accessed by a long curving driveway through the densely wooded site. Upon arrival at the pea gravel parking area, visitors walk on a stone path through an opening in a historic stone fence to reach the house, a subtle threshold that heightens awareness of the landscape. Inside, the expansive view of the rolling grassy hills and the pool are revealed.

Save this picture!
© Michael Granacki
© Michael Granacki
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Catherine Tighe
© Catherine Tighe

All of the family’s program—four bedrooms, a library, home office, kitchen, screen porch and large open living area—are on one floor in two long volumes forming an “L,” one side of which contains the public areas, the other side the more private spaces. Polished concrete floors reflect the abundant natural night. Pale wood paneling lines the walls of many of the interior volumes, adding warmth and texture to the interiors.

Save this picture!
© Catherine Tighe
© Catherine Tighe
Save this picture!
© Catherine Tighe
© Catherine Tighe

The rigorously-modern composition of glass and blackened wood contrasts with the rustic wooded hillside and old stone walls on the property. The dark horizontal massing of the house has the effect of disappearing into the shadows below the tree line. The house offers numerous physical and visual connections to the meadow outside and mountains beyond.

Save this picture!
© Catherine Tighe
© Catherine Tighe

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Deborah Berke Partners
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Sackett Hill House / Deborah Berke Partners" 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905381/sackett-hill-house-deborah-berke-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream