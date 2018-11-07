World
  Polycarbonate in Architecture: 10 Translucent Solutions

Polycarbonate in Architecture: 10 Translucent Solutions

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Composed of microcell panels, polycarbonate offers various solutions for the use of natural lighting in architectural enclosures. Whether applied to facades, interior spaces or roofs, the benefits of polycarbonate, such as lightness, clean lines, colored panels, and light effects, offer a wide range of design freedom. Microcell panel technology reduces the need for artificial light and favors uniformity in the diffusion of natural light, achieving energy efficient facades and the illusion of spaciousness in interior spaces. Below, we've selected 10 projects that have used polycarbonate as a wrapping material.

© Ben Hosking © Imagen Subliminal Cortesía de Danpal Cortesía de Danpal

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Danpal
Cortesía de Danpal

Cortesía de Danpal Cortesía de Danpal Cortesía de Danpal Cortesía de Danpal

Save this picture!
Detalle de unión. © Danpal
Detalle de unión. © Danpal
Save this picture!
Dibujo estándar sistema AIRTP. © Danpal
Dibujo estándar sistema AIRTP. © Danpal
Save this picture!
Gama de Paneles. © Danpal
Gama de Paneles. © Danpal

Little Big House / Room11 Architects

The lower half of the facade of this house is composed of polycarbonate panels. It uses a metal frame that is aligned with the profiles of its windows. Its use allows the entry of diffused light and spaciousness inside the house.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
Save this picture!
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Truck Maintenance Center / Raum

Both the rear enclosure and the second floor of this maintenance center consists of microcell panels. The lines of the panels give a vertical texture that works with the wooden structure proposed by the architects.

Save this picture!
© Audrey Cerdan
© Audrey Cerdan
Save this picture!
© Audrey Cerdan
© Audrey Cerdan

Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas

The expansion of this brewery proposes two volumes: a dark one that perches on the base plane and another of white polycarbonate that acts as a lamp, as a symbol of cooking. 

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

LBK / Ply Architecture

Polycarbonate translucent honeycombs are used on the terrace decks and in skylights to allow the entry of diffused and harmonious zenithal light.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Villacelama Multisport Pavilion / QUIRÓS PRESA

The architects of the project describe it as "a closed pavilion that conserves the sensations of playing outdoors: enjoy natural light, views, and a dilution of the interior-exterior border."

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Casa da Musica / OMA

Casa da Musica uses compact polycarbonate in enclosures of openings and interior spaces. This treatment allows for total transparency by acquiring a glass appearance, high flexibility, and ease of bending.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Property Registration Offices in Vigo / Irisarri + Piñera

This building aims to reflect the changing conditions of society and the environment. To achieve this, it uses energy-efficient polycarbonate as a wrapping material. In winter, the outer skin is permeable to sunlight, and in winter, opaque as a lattice effect.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Irisarri + Piñera
Cortesía de Irisarri + Piñera
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Irisarri + Piñera
Cortesía de Irisarri + Piñera

BBVA BANCOMER Stadium / Populous

The roof of the BBVA stadium is an impressive, 50 meters. The last twelve meters of this flight are covered in polycarbonate, creating a transition of light between the light and dark parts of the interior of the enclosure.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Populous
Cortesía de Populous
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Populous
Cortesía de Populous

School Center Lucie Aubrac / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

The main circulations of this school are accompanied by polycarbonate covers. The idea is to shelter both children and parents in an illuminated yet weather-resistant way.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Cortesía de Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes
Cortesía de Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

UTS Blackfriars Children's Center / DJRD + Lacoste + Stevenson

This nursery uses materials that evoke warmth, welcome, and transparency. The facade is a combination of transparent glass with a polycarbonate sheet that is illuminated from the inside.

Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Polycarbonate in Architecture: 10 Translucent Solutions" [Policarbonato en la arquitectura: 10 soluciones térmicas y translúcidas] 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905378/polycarbonate-in-architecture-10-translucent-solutions/> ISSN 0719-8884

