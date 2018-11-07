Polycarbonate in Architecture: 10 Translucent Solutions

Composed of microcell panels, polycarbonate offers various solutions for the use of natural lighting in architectural enclosures. Whether applied to facades, interior spaces or roofs, the benefits of polycarbonate, such as lightness, clean lines, colored panels, and light effects, offer a wide range of design freedom. Microcell panel technology reduces the need for artificial light and favors uniformity in the diffusion of natural light, achieving energy efficient facades and the illusion of spaciousness in interior spaces. Below, we've selected 10 projects that have used polycarbonate as a wrapping material.

The lower half of the facade of this house is composed of polycarbonate panels. It uses a metal frame that is aligned with the profiles of its windows. Its use allows the entry of diffused light and spaciousness inside the house.

Both the rear enclosure and the second floor of this maintenance center consists of microcell panels. The lines of the panels give a vertical texture that works with the wooden structure proposed by the architects.

The expansion of this brewery proposes two volumes: a dark one that perches on the base plane and another of white polycarbonate that acts as a lamp, as a symbol of cooking.

Polycarbonate translucent honeycombs are used on the terrace decks and in skylights to allow the entry of diffused and harmonious zenithal light.

The architects of the project describe it as "a closed pavilion that conserves the sensations of playing outdoors: enjoy natural light, views, and a dilution of the interior-exterior border."

Casa da Musica uses compact polycarbonate in enclosures of openings and interior spaces. This treatment allows for total transparency by acquiring a glass appearance, high flexibility, and ease of bending.

This building aims to reflect the changing conditions of society and the environment. To achieve this, it uses energy-efficient polycarbonate as a wrapping material. In winter, the outer skin is permeable to sunlight, and in winter, opaque as a lattice effect.

The roof of the BBVA stadium is an impressive, 50 meters. The last twelve meters of this flight are covered in polycarbonate, creating a transition of light between the light and dark parts of the interior of the enclosure.

The main circulations of this school are accompanied by polycarbonate covers. The idea is to shelter both children and parents in an illuminated yet weather-resistant way.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

This nursery uses materials that evoke warmth, welcome, and transparency. The facade is a combination of transparent glass with a polycarbonate sheet that is illuminated from the inside.