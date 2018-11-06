World
  7. Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

  • 14:00 - 6 November, 2018
© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
Text description provided by the architects. Wrightwood 659 is an exhibition space in Chicago, designed by Tadao Ando, who has transformed a 1920s building with his signature concrete forms and poetic treatment of natural light. Wrightwood 659 will be devoted to exhibitions of architecture and socially engaged art.

© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
In a city rich with art institutions and internationally known for its architecture, Wrightwood 659 is a site for both intimate experiences of art and architecture, and thoughtful engagement with the pressing social issues of our time.

© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
Located at 659 W. Wrightwood Avenue, in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, it is a private, non-commercial initiative envisioned as an integral part of the cultural and civic fabric of Chicago, as well as a new kind of arts space and cultural resource.

© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
Lisa Cavanaugh, Director of Wrightwood 659, states “We are delighted to be opening a new space for art in Chicago, one conducive to quiet reflection and thoughtful engagement, while also provoking activism on behalf of a more just society. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Wrightwood 659.”

© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
Wrightwood 659 will host exhibitions generally alternating between socially engaged art and explorations in architecture and design. The Gallery does not possess a collection and it is not intended to be a collecting organization.

© Jeff Goldberg / Esto
About this office
Tadao Ando Architect and Associates
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905366/wrightwood-659-exhibition-space-tadao-ando-architect-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

