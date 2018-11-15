World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  5. Ateliers 2/3/4/
  6. 2017
  7. Interdepartemental Management and Administration Center / Ateliers 2/3/4/

Interdepartemental Management and Administration Center / Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • 08:00 - 15 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Interdepartemental Management and Administration Center / Ateliers 2/3/4/
Save this picture!
Interdepartemental Management and Administration Center / Ateliers 2/3/4/, © Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

© Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume + 30

  • Architects

    Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • Location

    78000 Versailles, France

  • Team 2/3/4/

    Olivier Arene, Architect Partner, Jean-François Patte, Marie Boutet, Sylvain Réty, Ana-Monica Stoinea, Fabrizio Glorioso, Giulio Tarquini, Tae Hyung Kim, Fabienne Garrigues, Emilie Sopena, Sungrok Kwon, Elie Marçais, Agate Mordka, Arnaud Tallon, Oana Radu, Camille Etivant, Pauline Gaulard, Nina Rotter, Arnaud Mousset, Jean Guidet

  • Area

    4800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Clément Guillaume

  • Engeering

    SAS Mizrahi / ABC Décibels / L’EAU

  • Constructors

    Léon Grosse / SOGEFI / JPV Batiments / De Cock / Frameto / ITB / STEPC / Léon Grosse électricité / les Jardins de Gally

  • Client

    CIG Versailles

  • Construction Cost

    11.4 M€
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

A functional and environmental challenge
This extension of an existing public building is part of a mostly residential neighborhood. Therefore, despite its 4.840 m² extension and 150 parking spaces, it needed to find its place into a neighborhood without jostling it. The building is conceived almost entirely on stilts, exploiting the height difference of about 3 m between the street and the embankment of the railways and it’s limited in height to 9m by the Local Urbanism Plan. It shelters a quality parking lot and it literally "comes alongside" the rue Molière.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

According to the program the building consists of two blocks, one open to the public and the other housing the offices of the IGC staff, the entrance is placed between these two elements. A forecourt slips between the two building blocks each housing the two major entities of the program and a wide gallery that crosses the building from east to west gives access to them. The reception desk takes place at the crossroad of this square and the gallery.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Two Pavilions: symbolic and functional
- In the West part, all shared services, conference, and training rooms and their common hall and restaurant take place in an independent "pavilion", which is placed closer to the existing buildings and has a specific architectural identity to mark its unifying role.
- In the East part, the offices and the other services are placed in a building around a garden, offering a great flexibility for development and a « looped » circulation ensuring the best possible connection between services. 

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

The acoustic matter
No sedentary facility faces the railways at North, only the circulation areas of the two floors of the services building do, creating a buffer, while the conference room’s acoustic protection is reinforced by the storage rooms and the control room.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
Section Details
Section Details
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Facades
The building needed to have a simple shape to fit into its environment and to affirm a contemporary vocabulary while being able to participate in the integration of the CIG in its suburban neighborhood. The pavilion containing the shared functions is the most emblematic, it requires opaque mineral facades made of a polished white prefabricated concrete, contrasting with the facades of the other pavilions and the dwellings, which consist mainly of the millstone and traditional masonry.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

The offices’ facades consist of an anodized aluminum curtain wall whose solid parts are made of glass and veneered walnut wood panels (OKALUX). Most of the offices are East and West oriented, they are protected by vertical solar sunshades anodized aluminum. This shaping choice reinforces the architectural unity of the facades visually connecting the 2 levels of the crown. The materiality of all the facades is qualitative and will guarantee great durability to the building. 

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Landscape
Playing a key role for environmental quality and user’s comfort, this "park" is conceived to serve well both as a parking and qualifying element for the plot and it also provides pleasant views for the offices. Relaxation areas are arranged on it, combining technical functionality (parking) and user’s pleasure (garden, view). The plant species have been chosen carefully for this particular environment (low sun) ensuring good biodiversity.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ateliers 2/3/4/
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings France
Cite: "Interdepartemental Management and Administration Center / Ateliers 2/3/4/" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905341/interdepartemental-management-and-administration-center-ateliers-2-3-4/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream