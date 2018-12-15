World
  7. Øvre Vollgate 9 / Pushak

  02:00 - 15 December, 2018
Øvre Vollgate 9 / Pushak, © Ivan Brodey
  • Architects

    Pushak

  • Location

    Dronningens gate 4, 0152 Oslo, Norway

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a transformation and complete refurbishment of a listed office building from 1892. The front building toward the street is completely rehabilitated, and the wings surrounding the inner courtyard are demolished and replaced with a new structure.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Section
© Ivan Brodey
The courtyard is enclosed in the new building as a glass-covered interior atrium, that connects the old and the new building and admits daylight into the office spaces. All functions are accessed via the large, brass-clad main stair that stretches from the underground cafeteria to the roof terrace.

© Ivan Brodey
Cite: "Øvre Vollgate 9 / Pushak" 15 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905338/ovre-vollgate-9-pushak/> ISSN 0719-8884

