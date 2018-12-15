Øvre Vollgate 9 / Pushak

+ 17

Architects Pushak

Location Dronningens gate 4, 0152 Oslo, Norway

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ivan Brodey

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a transformation and complete refurbishment of a listed office building from 1892. The front building toward the street is completely rehabilitated, and the wings surrounding the inner courtyard are demolished and replaced with a new structure.

The courtyard is enclosed in the new building as a glass-covered interior atrium, that connects the old and the new building and admits daylight into the office spaces. All functions are accessed via the large, brass-clad main stair that stretches from the underground cafeteria to the roof terrace.