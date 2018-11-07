World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. GAAGA
  6. 2018
  7. House CB005 / GAAGA

House CB005 / GAAGA

  • 02:00 - 7 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House CB005 / GAAGA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA

Courtesy of GAAGA Courtesy of GAAGA Courtesy of GAAGA Courtesy of GAAGA + 19

  • Architects

    GAAGA

  • Location

    Delft, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Esther Stevelink, Arie Bergsma

  • Area

    188.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Contractor

    Aannemersbedrijf Schotte BV, Pijnacker

  • Structural Engineering

    Pieters Bouwtechniek, Delft
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of the Delft Railway Zone includes the creation of a new residential district: Nieuw Delft. The neighborhood of House CB005 is characterized by its small scale, family friendly living environment, narrow streets, and typical Delft row houses. House CB005 is designed for a 5,1m wide and 10m long building plot, which is a typical plot size in the Netherlands. However, the layout of the house is far from standard, because of the client's specific wishes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA

Unique spaces in a split-level house
The client's wish was to build a modern family house containing a large variety of separate rooms. The challenge was to achieve this multiplicity of rooms and still create a spatial house. The house is organized around landing stairs connecting split-level floors and building up a sequence of internal spaces. The result is a playful home interior, with a large variety of visually connected and unique spaces and many nooks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA

Abstract bay windows in a solid brick facade
Large bay windows architecturally define the building’s exterior and interior. The modern and abstract bay windows of smooth metal cladding form a strong contrast to the solid, rough brick facade. The house has a hospitable expression thanks to these large bay windows, which create a strong connection between the street and life going on indoors. Surprising as it may seem to some, it is actually quite usual for Dutch households to keep their window curtains opened far into the evenings. Tradition has it that this habit results from Protestant culture (nothing to hide), but in any case, it provides Dutch streets with their friendly atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Sectional Facade Detail
Sectional Facade Detail
Save this picture!
House CB005 / GAAGA, Courtesy of GAAGA
Courtesy of GAAGA
Save this picture!
Facade Detail
Facade Detail

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
GAAGA
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "House CB005 / GAAGA" 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905336/house-cb005-gaaga/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream