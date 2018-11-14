World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Norway
  5. Pushak
  6. 2017
  7. Storberget Viewpoint and Rest Stop Area / Pushak

Storberget Viewpoint and Rest Stop Area / Pushak

  • 03:00 - 14 November, 2018
Storberget Viewpoint and Rest Stop Area / Pushak
Save this picture!
Storberget Viewpoint and Rest Stop Area / Pushak, © Archtic Drone & Photography
© Archtic Drone & Photography

© Archtic Drone & Photography

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Courtesy of PUSHAK

Text description provided by the architects. The National Tourist Routes are a selection of roads that stretch through some of the most beautiful landscapes in Norway and are developed and managed by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. Several rest stops and viewpoints are established along the routes, either to highlight specific sights and outlooks or to mark a point of departure for hiking in the landscape. There is an expressed intention of achieving high architectural quality through-out the tourist route project, and several Norwegian architects have been involved in the various designs.

Save this picture!
© Archtic Drone & Photography
© Archtic Drone & Photography
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan
Save this picture!
© Archtic Drone & Photography
© Archtic Drone & Photography

The viewpoint at Storberget marks the start of the 66-km-long National Tourist Route Havøysund, a road stretch where PUSHAK also have designed the Lillefjord and Snefjord rest stops. Storberget is characterized by a view to the surrounding open plains and the western horizon above the Revsbotn fjord and the North Sea.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Courtesy of PUSHAK

A bright concrete slab follows the curvature of the hilltop without touching the ground. The slab has two levels with integrated benches of wood where visitors can enjoy the view or dip their toes in the heather. A gravel path connects the viewpoint to the parking area and the main road. All concrete is poured into a site, and wooden details are knot free oak.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Save this picture!
Viewing Platform Section
Viewing Platform Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Courtesy of PUSHAK
Save this picture!
Viewing Platform Detail
Viewing Platform Detail

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pushak
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Infrastructure Transportation Rest area Norway
Cite: "Storberget Viewpoint and Rest Stop Area / Pushak" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905330/storberget-viewpoint-and-rest-stop-area-pushak/> ISSN 0719-8884

