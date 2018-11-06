Denise Scott Brown's Photography from the 1950s and 60s Unveiled in New York and London Galleries

An exhibition has opened at New York’s Carriage Trade Gallery celebrating the photography of Denise Scott Brown, highlighting the significance of pop art in the American vernacular. The project was initiated by Scott Brown, and first exhibited in Venice in 2016, with the latest events in London and New York initiated by PLANE-SITE.

The exhibition, titled “Photographs 1956-1966” is co-curated by Andres Ramirez, with 10 photographs selected, curated, and featured for limited sale. As well as being on display at the Carriage Trade Gallery, a concurrent exhibition is taking place in the Window Galleries at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts, London.

The photographs of the “electric city” of Las Vegas in the 1960s, and the rich historical architecture of Venice, served as “visual research for arguments put forth in the seminal Learning From Las Vegas written with her late partner Robert Venturi and Steven Izenour.”

The series reflects Venturi and Scott Brown’s challenge to the Modernist minimalist architecture which rejected ornamentation. Engaging with the complexity of the ordinary and everyday, their research articulated urban symbolism often overlooked in architectural circles.

The exhibition “Photographs 1956-1966” is open at the Carriage Trade Gallery until December 22, 2018.

Denise Scott Brown’s partner and husband Robert Venturi passed away in September 2018, aged 93.

News via: PLANE-SITE