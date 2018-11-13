World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Spain
  5. estudio Herreros
  6. 2017
  7. espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros

espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros

  • 12:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros
Save this picture!
espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 16

  • Architects

    estudio Herreros

  • Location

    Plaza de la Independencia, 5, 28001 Madrid, Spain

  • Author Architects

    estudio Herreros, Juan Herreros - Jens Richter

  • Area

    1300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. espacioSOLO is the headquarters and archive of an art collection. It gives shelter to an artistic panorama linked to post-pop and post-street-art movements in all formats. It aims to bring artists closer to the people, to excite young people with the world of creativity, to stimulate a thousand conversations, and to explore new ways of looking and thinking. It is a place of work, an environment for the sheer pleasure of being lost in time, a multifunctional meeting point, and a scenario that allows people to connect and participate in multiple conversations.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The layout is organized into corridors that function as an urban system of streets and squares, invoking the context of urban art: grey concrete floors, walls of industrial cement panels and wood fiber have an impressive presence thanks to spectacular lighting. As in the city, these itineraries vary in width; from a narrow passage to an expanded plaza-like space where collective activity can be improvised.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The series of spaces includes austere, museum-like exhibition halls, furnished spaces that introduce a domestic content into the experience, storage spaces, technical spaces for management, and high-rise spaces capable of housing large-format works (such as a lobby that connects the space with the city) or the welcoming auditorium that ends the visit in an enveloping configuration. It makes the trajectory feel like a Möbius strip and invites visitors to return to the exhibition circuit. The overall experience is one of continuous movement as if the collection is in permanent transformation.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
estudio Herreros
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Spain
Cite: "espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros" [espacioSOLO / estudio Herreros] 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905325/espaciosolo-estudio-herreros/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream