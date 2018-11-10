World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. China
  5. Superimpose Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. CO2 Pavilion Beijing / Superimpose Architecture

CO2 Pavilion Beijing / Superimpose Architecture

  • 21:00 - 10 November, 2018
CO2 Pavilion Beijing / Superimpose Architecture
© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd. © Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd. © Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd. © Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd. + 20

© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. Superimpose Architecture designed the CO2 Pavilion for the Beijing Design Week 2018 as an enclosed place for isolation and contemplation from urban chaos, and as a tridimensional projection screen for multidisciplinary performances on the multi-layered exterior. Ultimately architecture, music, visual art and light art work hand-in hand to consolidate awareness about the conditions of the cities we inhabit.

© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.

During the 10th edition of the international Beijing Design Week event, Superimpose Architecture is invited by the Yan Jing Lane community to design a site-specific architecture installation within its grey brick courtyard in Chaoyang District. Within the Yan Jing Lane urban community, the CO2 Pavilion strives to restore the missing sense of gathering and togetherness rooted in the traditional Chinese siheyuan way of living.

Section
Section

The CO2 pavilion is a horizontal volume of light and smoke in the center of the courtyard enhancing its proportions as well as the symmetrical geometries of the paved courtyard where the pavilion stands. It is composed of twenty-six square-sectioned frames tied together through the simple use of bolts and nuts in a system of 3 different modules that encloses a portion of open space into an inner patio open to the sky. Here, the visitors are put in strategic proximity with the existing nature of the courtyard while an outer layer defined by perimetral white screens works as transition zone between the chaotic urban surrounding and the intimate atmosphere of the patio.

© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
During the Beijing Design Week, the CO2 Pavilion will become the physical backdrop for a series of public events and workshops curated by the creative studio Shard Island who invites artists from different background to share their stories. Catwalk shows, guzheng (a Chinese harp) and piano play, artificial intelligence performances and digital art projections all superimpose to a holistic piece of art.

© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
The CO2 Pavilion plays the role of cultural hub and gathering spot as well as symbolic landmark to enhance and consolidate awareness about some of the most pressuring conditions that affect the cities we inhabit. Through a system of non-toxic theatrical steam machines, the CO2 Pavilion stands as playful reminder of the impact of uncontrolled consumption.

© Beijing Shardisland Technology Co., Ltd.
Superimpose Architecture
Wood Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation China
Cite: "CO2 Pavilion Beijing / Superimpose Architecture" 10 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905317/co2-pavilion-beijing-superimpose-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

CO·贰装置 / 优思建筑

