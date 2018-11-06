3XN Unveils Sloping Design for Sydney Fish Market

Save this picture! Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

Danish office 3XN has unveiled finalized designs for their Sydney Fish Market project after announcing their attachment to the project last June. The scheme, which is expected to begin construction in 2019, combines the traditional working market program with contemporary features and is intended to establish a strong public connection to the waterfront at Blackwattle Bay.

Save this picture! Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

3XN's design is a contemporary take on the market archetype; the large, semi-open space is populated by rows of vendor stalls. Maintaining this free and human-scaled atmosphere was a primary focus of the design. The undulating roof form preserves both the essence of this typology and creates a modern icon for the waterfront.

Save this picture! Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

While markets are traditionally known as open spaces, fish markets are often closed from the public, due to health risks posed by the machinery and processes. Rather than following this module, however, 3XN's design provides a strong visual connection to the interior functions, allowing the public indirect participation in the building's program.

Save this picture! Still from video by 3XN of the Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

A large tribune connects the ground level plaza to the public market, allowing visitors to dip into the structure while traversing the new public waterfront route. It also serves as seating and a gathering space and is intended to play host to various public events. Public squares at each end of the market also provide additional space for gathering and recreation and will be planted with wetland flora to filter storm and greywater from the building.

Save this picture! Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

The design for the market also pushes sustainable strategies to the forefront, combining rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling, biofiltration, and mechanical filtration systems. The waste systems also prioritize best practice recycling strategies to reduce unnecessary waste. “Environmental and social sustainability are essential and inseparable parts of the design," explains Kim Herforth Nielsen, founder of 3XN. "The roof, landscaped forms, open atmosphere, plantings and materials that characterize the experience of the design are examples of this union. Throughout the course of the new Market’s concept and design development; public amenity and environmental sustainability have formed the core of our decision-making processes.”

Save this picture! Still from video by 3XN of the Sydney Fish Market. Image Courtesy of 3XN

3XN's plan was selected from a submission pool of more than 60 international design studios. Construction is expected to start on the Market in mid-2019 and reach completion in 2020.

News via: 3XN

+ 6