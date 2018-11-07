Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN

+ 25

Architects GBBN

Location Xianning, Hubei, China

Lead Architects Jervy Zhu, Jing Luo

Area 2000.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yao Li

Other Participants China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research

Project Manager Di Ming

Architecture Tu Xin, Song Huarong, Lin lin

Structure Xing Wanli, Ding Jingzhen

MEP Wang Yan,Huang Lingjie, Dong Qiaohui

Text description provided by the architects. In Wuhan, one of the largest inland cities near China’s eastern coast, a spiritual sanctuary rises near a wetlands preserve. Across Asia, the red-crowned crane has long been associated with longevity, immortality, and spiritual transcendence.

To help China’s Tai Kang Group bring a legend to life, we started with the simple form of a paper origami crane. Delicate creases are articulated in the hand-polished concrete exterior, cast with precision to hold glass panels that will ultimately enclose the space.

An opening in the folds gives the small, intimate space an expansive view of surrounding wetlands and a place to watch cranes take flight during funeral ceremonies. A spiral stair in the café leads to a meditation platform beneath a skylight, reinforcing the sense of flight in a tranquil setting.