  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. GBBN
  6. 2018
  7. Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN

Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN

  • 00:00 - 7 November, 2018
Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN
Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN, © Yao Li
© Yao Li

© Yao Li © Yao Li © Yao Li © Yao Li + 25

  • Architects

    GBBN

  • Location

    Xianning, Hubei, China

  • Lead Architects

    Jervy Zhu, Jing Luo

  • Area

    2000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yao Li

  • Other Participants

    China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research

  • Project Manager

    Di Ming

  • Architecture

    Tu Xin, Song Huarong, Lin lin

  • Structure

    Xing Wanli, Ding Jingzhen

  • MEP

    Wang Yan,Huang Lingjie, Dong Qiaohui
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Text description provided by the architects. In Wuhan, one of the largest inland cities near China’s eastern coast, a spiritual sanctuary rises near a wetlands preserve. Across Asia, the red-crowned crane has long been associated with longevity, immortality, and spiritual transcendence.

© Yao Li
© Yao Li
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

To help China’s Tai Kang Group bring a legend to life, we started with the simple form of a paper origami crane. Delicate creases are articulated in the hand-polished concrete exterior, cast with precision to hold glass panels that will ultimately enclose the space.

© Yao Li
© Yao Li
Circulations Diagram
Circulations Diagram
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

An opening in the folds gives the small, intimate space an expansive view of surrounding wetlands and a place to watch cranes take flight during funeral ceremonies. A spiral stair in the café leads to a meditation platform beneath a skylight, reinforcing the sense of flight in a tranquil setting.

© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Cite: "Crane Pavilion at Crane Nature Preserve / GBBN" 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905310/crane-pavilion-at-crane-nature-preserve-gbbn/> ISSN 0719-8884

