World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. NatureHumaine
  6. 2018
  7. La Binocle / NatureHumaine

La Binocle / NatureHumaine

  • 11:00 - 6 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Binocle / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
La Binocle / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 12

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a mountain in the Eastern Townships, the Crowhill cabin is based on its timelessness and minimalism concept. By its angular shape, the project aims to underline the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The project takes advantage of the rocky cape to anchor its raw concrete foundations, on which rest two volumes advancing towards the treetops.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The first module contains the living areas while the second has two bedrooms. By accompanying the natural slope of the ground, their sloping roofs reinforce the sensation of sliding over the cliff. The entrance forms an in-between space between the modules that are oriented differently from each other.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The overhanging roofs on the south facade emphasize the view while limiting solar gain during the hot season. On the side, a wooden platform located in continuation of the kitchen is oriented west towards the sunset. The burnt wood use on the facades and the pre-woven hemlock planks result in a natural palette for the exterior envelope.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Inside, the panoramic view becomes the focal point of the living spaces and of the master bedroom. On the floor, the ceramic with a concrete finish unites all the spaces and reminds the natural finish of the foundations. While enhancing the landscape, the project above all considers the cabin as a minimal and contemplative space, inviting tranquility.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "La Binocle / NatureHumaine" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905308/la-binocle-naturehumaine/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream