  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. TOUCH Architect
  6. 2018
  7. Duplicate-Duplex / TOUCH Architect

Duplicate-Duplex / TOUCH Architect

  • 19:00 - 10 November, 2018
Duplicate-Duplex / TOUCH Architect
Duplicate-Duplex / TOUCH Architect, © Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Text description provided by the architects. A major pain point of staying in 64 sq.m. of a duplex condominium unit, which is used for a home-studio for an animator and an artist, is that there is not enough space for the dwelling. Moreover, a double-volume space of living area with a huge glass curtain wall faces west. High temperature occurs all day long since it allows direct sunlight to come inside.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Stair
Stair
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

In order to solve both mentioned problems, three additional items are proposed which are, GRID PARTITION, EXTENSION DECK, and STEPPING SPACE.

Axonometry
Axonometry

A glass partition not only dividing space between kitchen and living but also helps reduce electricity charge from air-conditioning. Grid-like of double glass frame is for stuff and stationery hanging, as to serve the owners’ activities. Extension deck would help filtrating heat from direct sunlight, since an existing high glass facade facing West.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

An existing staircase for going up to the second-floor bedroom is added by a proposed space above since this condominium unit has no enough space for dwelling or storage. In order to utilize the space in a small condominium, creating another staircase above the existing one helps increase the space.

Floor plans
Floor plans

The grid partition and the extension deck help ‘decrease’ the electrical charge, while the extension deck and the stepping space help ‘increase’ the space for 11 sq.m.   

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

About this office
TOUCH Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Thailand
Cite: "Duplicate-Duplex / TOUCH Architect" 10 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905300/duplicate-duplex-touch-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

