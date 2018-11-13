World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Lloyd Hartley Architects
  6. 2018
  7. The Tailored Home / Lloyd Hartley Architects

The Tailored Home / Lloyd Hartley Architects

  • 17:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Tailored Home / Lloyd Hartley Architects
Save this picture!
The Tailored Home / Lloyd Hartley Architects, © David Straight
© David Straight

© David Straight © David Straight © David Straight © David Straight + 16

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

Text description provided by the architects. Presented with a client holding a prominent position within the New Zealand couture fashion industry, we explored the metaphor of tailoring to provide an altered silhouette and 'clothing' for an existing plastered home with Modernist intentions.  As such, this project became a study in finding methods to express hems, darts and trims to create a crafted and bespoke re-clad solution.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

The materiality was selected to enhance the handcrafted nature of the dwelling's new clothes.  The narrow cedar boards suggest a finely woven suiting material and the carefully crafted folded seams of the aluminium roofing panels further emphasize this tailored approach.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

The fitted garment notion is most explicitly seen in the Entry where the upper and lower levels of the building are connected using an overlay device of backlit perforated metal screens to create a type of facing or cuff to define the Entry.  The perforated metal panels are defined through a gold piping and are given a fabric like bias through the directional back lighting.  The soffit to wall junction over this area is deliberately negotiated using a folded metal flashing to provide a hem to the base of the vertical cedar cladding, stopping the visual unravelling of this edge and concealing the underside of the ever present cavity closer.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

The home now reads as a cohesive whole, cutting a fine figure on its prominent waterfront site.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lloyd Hartley Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors New Zealand
Cite: "The Tailored Home / Lloyd Hartley Architects" 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905298/the-tailored-home-lloyd-hartley-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream