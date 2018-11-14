World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Reitsema & partners architects
  6. 2018
  7. Erve BE / Reitsema & partners architects

Erve BE / Reitsema & partners architects

  • 06:00 - 14 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Erve BE / Reitsema & partners architects
Save this picture!
Erve BE / Reitsema & partners architects, © Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

© Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman + 22

  • Interior architect

    Veronique Bolscher, Vero interieur

  • Interior construction

    Interieur Oost, Enter

  • Contractor

    Stamsnijder-Homan BV, Bornerbroek

  • Installation

    Morrenhof Jansen

  • Gardener

    Stamsnijder & Otten Hoveniers, Enter
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Text description provided by the architects. A country estate complete with tasting room has been built in the Twente countryside, designed by Reitsema & partners architects and consultants Eelerwoude. The project is part of a broader plan by a local entrepreneur to breathe new life into the landscape. The land in the planning area is divided into “rooms” separated by solid old “walls” of trees. In the new layout, each “room” is being given a slightly different shape and the visibility of the microrelief in the landscape is being enhanced. The buildings on the estate are characterised by their long, narrow floor plans and calmly designed roof surfaces, which fit into the landscape as if they had always been there.

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

The main building and its two annexes appear as long lines within the “rooms”. Heightening the effect, an avenue formed by a double line of trees marks out the driveway to the main house on one hand and the boundaries of the smaller green sub-rooms on the other . The house and its annexes lie along two axes and are strongly linked to the landscape by sight lines that respectively look toward the Regge river valley, toward a single tree, and straight through the house. The axis along which the house is positioned also creates a transition between the surrounding countryside and the property. The buildings are characterised by their slender floor plans and calmly designed roof surfaces, which appear almost as natural parts of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

The long volumes on the estate refer to the archetypal barns of old Twente, which are distinguished by their low roof gutters. Modern roof trusses and a generous use of glass bring this historical reference up to date. The space between the house and the two outbuildings serves as a yard, which can be used for various purposes, in accordance with local custom. The partially paved yard is surrounded largely by natural grasslands subject to different levels of management. The grounds to the west of the house are being maintained as meadows with extensive mowing. They are dry and herb-rich. Accentuating microrelief in such areas strengthens the wet-dry gradients, so flower-rich grassland can develop along with the dry, herb-rich type.

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

The house is characterised by a strong relationship between the interior and exterior. A long hallway runs along the front, linking the various functions. Large windows frame the landscape. The facilities are grouped near the entrance, and the living room and kitchen are separated by a veranda, which provides access to a patio that extends into the meadow. Vero Interieur designed the interior, which makes prominent use of natural materials. The bedrooms face south-east to take maximum advantage of the morning sunlight. The master bedroom looks out onto a solitary tree against a backdrop of hedges and rows of trees.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The house stands on a concrete plinth that serves to provide a walkway around the building. The facade, window frames and roof trusses have been constructed of pre-greyed wood to further strengthen the house’s relationship with the landscape. The facade affords a view through the house at various points while preserving the occupants’ privacy. The house was designed to fit the pre-greyed wood strips, adding to its refinement. The roof is made of patinated zinc with a high folded seam, so the relief can be seen at a distance. The absence of a gutter allows the design of the eaves to be kept minimal.

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

To meet strict sustainability objectives, the house has a timber frame construction with a high insulation value. An efficient installation, which includes a heat pump and a solar meadow tucked out of view, keeps energy use to a minimum.

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Reitsema & partners architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors The Netherlands
Cite: "Erve BE / Reitsema & partners architects" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905292/erve-be-reitsema-and-partners-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream