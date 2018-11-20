Library / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

+ 28

Architects Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Location São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Architects in Charge Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian

Team Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian, Linda Matolli, Lucas Florentino

Area 645.8 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ruy Teixeira

Manufacturers Loading...

Interiors Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Builder JPB engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the library was designed in an existing space attached to the main house. The place, plus the program inspired us to create a working and reading space, a refuge, with a double right foot and a short stretch with a simple right right foot, guided us to create wood panels cvered in straw in a room solely white.

Glass Shelfs are supported by the same strcture of the panels. The doors are the wooden panels themselves, however, they are comouflaged in a way that doesn't lose it's continuity. We believe this continuity helps create a space of isolation and instrospection. In this way, the feeling of isolation from the outside world is steep.

The library has a natuaral light through openings in the space with double right foot. The artificial light that is integrated with the panels also back-lit.Has an automated remote control system that allows the creation of several scenarios: For reading, work, etc...

The furniture was developed by us exclusively for the library, as the magazine support, drawer and table. We also chose pieces by designers such as Giulio Cappellini, Front Design, Werner Aisslinger and works by the artist Anish Kapoor which fir perfectly into the project.