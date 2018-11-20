World
Library / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  16:00 - 20 November, 2018
Library / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Library / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos, © Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

© Ruy Teixeira

  • Architects

    Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian

  • Team

    Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian, Linda Matolli, Lucas Florentino

  • Area

    645.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the library was designed in an existing space attached to the main house. The place, plus the program inspired us to create a working and reading space, a refuge, with a double right foot and a short stretch with a simple right right foot, guided us to create wood panels cvered in straw in a room solely white.

Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo

Glass Shelfs are supported by the same strcture of the panels. The doors are the wooden panels themselves, however, they are comouflaged in a way that doesn't lose it's continuity. We believe this continuity helps create a space of isolation and instrospection. In this way, the feeling of isolation from the outside world is steep.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The library  has a natuaral light through openings in the space with double right foot. The artificial light that is integrated with the panels also back-lit.Has an automated remote control system that allows the creation of several scenarios: For reading, work, etc... 

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The furniture was developed by us exclusively for the library, as the magazine support, drawer and table. We also chose pieces by designers such as Giulio Cappellini, Front Design, Werner Aisslinger and works by the artist Anish Kapoor which fir perfectly into the project. 

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

"Library / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Biblioteca / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

