Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains

Erieta Attali has devoted two decades to exploring the relationship between architecture and the landscape at the edges of the world. Attali’s photography interrogates how extreme conditions and demanding terrains provoke humankind to re-orient and center itself through architectural responses. Her unrelenting and highly physical expedition has seen her traverse four continents, working in isolated and remote terrains from Iceland to the Indian Ocean.

In Periphery | Archaeology of Light, Attali references the essence of ancient Greek cartology in which the edges of maps represented the outer limits of the known world. Attali's poetic and metaphorical photographs, in which architecture is depicted as a natural feature, inseparable from its context, present visual maps of temporal and spatial transformations at the outposts of human existence.

The photographic journey is accompanied by textual contributions from different fields: archaeology, architecture, and history of art, speaking to the idea of a geographical periphery.

Erieta Attali

Periphery | Archaeology of Light

Ed. Erieta Attali, Martyn Hook, text(s) by Alessio Assonitis, Erieta Attali, Jean Attali, Eve Blau, Wolf-Dieter Heilmeyer, Kengo Kuma, André Corrêa do Lago, Marc Mimram, Karin Skousboll, Enrique Sobejano, graphic design by KOMA AMOK

English

2018. 160 pp., 120 ills.

Hardcover

34.50 x 28.00 cm

ISBN 978-3-7757-4450-8