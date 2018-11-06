World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Publications
  3. Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains

Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains
Save this picture!
Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains, © Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Erieta Attali has devoted two decades to exploring the relationship between architecture and the landscape at the edges of the world. Attali’s photography interrogates how extreme conditions and demanding terrains provoke humankind to re-orient and center itself through architectural responses. Her unrelenting and highly physical expedition has seen her traverse four continents, working in isolated and remote terrains from Iceland to the Indian Ocean.

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

In Periphery | Archaeology of Light, Attali references the essence of ancient Greek cartology in which the edges of maps represented the outer limits of the known world. Attali's poetic and metaphorical photographs, in which architecture is depicted as a natural feature, inseparable from its context, present visual maps of temporal and spatial transformations at the outposts of human existence.

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

The photographic journey is accompanied by textual contributions from different fields: archaeology, architecture, and history of art, speaking to the idea of a geographical periphery.

Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
Save this picture!
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Erieta Attali
Periphery | Archaeology of Light

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hatje Cantz
Courtesy of Hatje Cantz

Ed. Erieta Attali, Martyn Hook, text(s) by Alessio Assonitis, Erieta Attali, Jean Attali, Eve Blau, Wolf-Dieter Heilmeyer, Kengo Kuma, André Corrêa do Lago, Marc Mimram, Karin Skousboll, Enrique Sobejano, graphic design by KOMA AMOK

English
2018. 160 pp., 120 ills.
Hardcover
34.50 x 28.00 cm
ISBN 978-3-7757-4450-8

Erieta Atalli: Periphery | Archaeology of Light
Buy this book

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

Publications
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Erieta Attali's Poetic Archaeology of Light Shows Architecture in Extreme Terrains" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905269/when-architecture-and-landscape-melt-together-in-periphery-archaeology-of-light/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream