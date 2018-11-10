World
i

  7. Diamond Head Mountain House / Rob Paulus Architects

Diamond Head Mountain House / Rob Paulus Architects

  • 13:00 - 10 November, 2018
Diamond Head Mountain House / Rob Paulus Architects
Diamond Head Mountain House / Rob Paulus Architects, © Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

© Liam Frederick

  • Landscape Architect

    Rob Paulus Architects

  • Construction Manager

    Rob Paulus Architects

  • Interior Designer

    Baker + Hesseldenz Design, Inc.

  • Construction Cost

    $480,000

  • Owner

    Sheldon Danielson
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Text description provided by the architects. This house for an astronomer in the Tucson Mountains takes full advantage of its sloping site to create a dramatic living arrangement in a harsh yet beautiful environment. Working with a minimal footprint, the stacked scheme utilizes strategic view openings as well as a vertical progression of spaces to proceed from enclosed and earthbound to lofty and skyward. An observatory on top of the hill with remote viewing inside the house completes the scheme.

© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick
Concept
Concept
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Passive solar orientation creates large openings to north views with shaded glazing at south vistas that include Kitt Peak and the Tucson Mountains. Operable shade panels made from saguaro ribs control morning sunlight at the lower and upper floor east bedrooms while a small western aperture frames the colorful sunsets prominent in the Southwest. Efficiency in mechanical, enclosure and glazing systems further insure the comfort and livability of the residence.

Section Drawings
Section Drawings

Two exterior living spaces take on unique individual characters: the south deck floats high above the desert landscape while the north patio places inhabitants directly on the desert floor to look up at nearby Diamond Head Mountain. Simple geometries, tight detailing and rusted corrugated metal are contrasted with the varied color and texture of the Sonoran Desert.

© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

About this office
Rob Paulus Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Go to my stream