Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura

+ 24

Architects L35ACIA Arquitetura

Location R. Pamplona, 1704 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01405-002, Brazil

Architect in Charge Fabio Aurichio

Architecture Team Felipe Lopes, Luciana Maki, Mariana Soares, Fernanda Sarno, Pedro Lacalle, Flavia Costa, Ana Carolina Vecchia e Stella Nieto

Area 43500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Daniel Ducci

Manufacturers Loading...

Coordinators Ramon Castillo e Fernanda Cinquetti

Construction Consplan/ RR Compacta

Concrete Structure Quadrante engenharia e Pasqua & Graziano Associados

Metal Structure Quadrante engenharia e Grupo Dois

Landscape Design Sérgio Santana

Lighting Neide Senzi

Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Abelv/ Sistavac

Air Conditioning Abelv/ Sistavac

Visual Communication Dea Design

Acoustics Alexandre Sresnewsky consultoria

Fire Consulting Engepoint Engenharia

Manager Engexpor Brasil

Furniture Future Brand

Client Carrefour Properties Division More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural intervention consists in the opening of facades allowing both the vertical visibility inside the building, as well as the transparency towards the two streets opposite the building.

This refurbishment of old department stores, built in the 1970s, integrates the various spaces dedicated to retail activity with an area for leisure and catering, topped by a terrace to offer panoramic views of the well-known Jardins neighborhood, in the heart of São Paulo.

The continuous presence of vegetation and the irruption of natural light in the interior spaces, thanks to the atrium, are the main features of this architectural intervention. Both the interior and exterior finishes and the selection of materials have been carefully selected in order to offer quality spaces and the best features in terms of environmental comfort, creating a new image and a new commercial concept in the Jardins district.