World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

i

i

i

i

  7. Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura

Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura

  • 17:00 - 6 November, 2018
Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura
Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura, © Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

© Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci + 24

  • Architects

    L35ACIA Arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Pamplona, 1704 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01405-002, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Fabio Aurichio

  • Architecture Team

    Felipe Lopes, Luciana Maki, Mariana Soares, Fernanda Sarno, Pedro Lacalle, Flavia Costa, Ana Carolina Vecchia e Stella Nieto

  • Area

    43500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Daniel Ducci

  • Coordinators

    Ramon Castillo e Fernanda Cinquetti

  • Construction

    Consplan/ RR Compacta

  • Concrete Structure

    Quadrante engenharia e Pasqua & Graziano Associados

  • Metal Structure

    Quadrante engenharia e Grupo Dois

  • Landscape Design

    Sérgio Santana

  • Lighting

    Neide Senzi

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    Abelv/ Sistavac

  • Air Conditioning

    Abelv/ Sistavac

  • Visual Communication

    Dea Design

  • Acoustics

    Alexandre Sresnewsky consultoria

  • Fire Consulting

    Engepoint Engenharia

  • Manager

    Engexpor Brasil

  • Furniture

    Future Brand

  • Client

    Carrefour Properties Division
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural intervention consists in the opening of facades allowing both the vertical visibility inside the building, as well as the transparency towards the two streets opposite the building. 

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

This refurbishment of old department stores, built in the 1970s, integrates the various spaces dedicated to retail activity with an area for leisure and catering, topped by a terrace to offer panoramic views of the well-known Jardins neighborhood, in the heart of São Paulo. 

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

The continuous presence of vegetation and the irruption of natural light in the interior spaces, thanks to the atrium, are the main features of this architectural intervention. Both the interior and exterior finishes and the selection of materials have been carefully selected in order to offer quality spaces and the best features in terms of environmental comfort, creating a new image and a new commercial concept in the Jardins district.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Section A
Section A
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

