Jardim Pamplona / L35ACIA Arquitetura

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Pamplona, 1704 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01405-002, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeFabio Aurichio
-
Architecture TeamFelipe Lopes, Luciana Maki, Mariana Soares, Fernanda Sarno, Pedro Lacalle, Flavia Costa, Ana Carolina Vecchia e Stella Nieto
-
Area43500.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
CoordinatorsRamon Castillo e Fernanda Cinquetti
-
ConstructionConsplan/ RR Compacta
-
Concrete StructureQuadrante engenharia e Pasqua & Graziano Associados
-
Metal StructureQuadrante engenharia e Grupo Dois
-
Landscape DesignSérgio Santana
-
LightingNeide Senzi
-
Electrical and Hydraulic InstallationsAbelv/ Sistavac
-
Air ConditioningAbelv/ Sistavac
-
Visual CommunicationDea Design
-
AcousticsAlexandre Sresnewsky consultoria
-
Fire ConsultingEngepoint Engenharia
-
ManagerEngexpor Brasil
-
FurnitureFuture Brand
-
ClientCarrefour Properties Division
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural intervention consists in the opening of facades allowing both the vertical visibility inside the building, as well as the transparency towards the two streets opposite the building.
This refurbishment of old department stores, built in the 1970s, integrates the various spaces dedicated to retail activity with an area for leisure and catering, topped by a terrace to offer panoramic views of the well-known Jardins neighborhood, in the heart of São Paulo.
The continuous presence of vegetation and the irruption of natural light in the interior spaces, thanks to the atrium, are the main features of this architectural intervention. Both the interior and exterior finishes and the selection of materials have been carefully selected in order to offer quality spaces and the best features in terms of environmental comfort, creating a new image and a new commercial concept in the Jardins district.