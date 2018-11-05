World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Lumion 9: Rendering Living Environments for Real Beauty

Lumion 9: Rendering Living Environments for Real Beauty

  • 02:30 - 5 November, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Lumion 9: Rendering Living Environments for Real Beauty
Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

Lumion has always set out to define what rendering should be: fast and stress-free with exceptional results. Now, with the latest version of its 3D rendering software, Lumion 9, it’s easier than ever to show off your 3D models in a living environment, with beautiful, real-life skies, an endless variety of landscapes, and exceptional lighting and materials. Oh, and rendering takes minutes, not hours.

Lumion 9 Lumion 9 Lumion 9 Lumion 9 + 8

Add the new, one-touch Real Skies to cast a new light on your model and instantly create a beautiful, unique setting for your designs. Let realistic rain communicate cozy spaces, which you can now decorate with furry rugs and fluffy blankets. For the true-to-life garden shot, apply the new Customizable 3D Grass materials and you’ll almost feel the freshly cut lawn beneath your feet.

New streamlined scene-building tools help you create complex environments in minutes. Add to the improved workflow, Lumion’s jaw-dropping rendering speed and outstanding images and videos are within your reach, on all your projects.

Brief Overview of What’s New in Lumion 9

Lumion 9 comes with Real Skies. Select a real sky background and watch as it works together with the updated Sky Light effect to cast a new light on your design, placing it in an evocative context with a stunning backdrop.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9: Rendering Living Environments for Real Beauty , Lumion 9
Lumion 9

New, highly realistic 3D grasses and fur textures heighten the beauty of your designs, stimulating the senses of your audience with details they can easily imagine touching, smelling and hearing. The new Atmospheric Rain and Snow is like a mood-creation toolbox, whether you’re going for peaceful and cozy or the dramatic and suspenseful. Watch the raindrops splash in puddles or the snow building up outside, and unlock the emotions of your client so they can truly feel the intent of your design.

Real Skies

With 39 Real Skies and their pre-configured Sky Light settings in Lumion 9, it takes a single click to give your design a clear blue morning, a stormy afternoon or an unforgettable sunset.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

Sky Light 2 and Real Skies are entirely responsive and they work in concert with other scene-building tools and effects. Add a cloudy Real Sky, for instance, and an overcast, muted light is thrown over your design and the rest of the scene. Change the heading of the clouds and watch as shadows stretch and shrink, darken and lighten.

By combining the Real Skies with one of the Styles, you’ll be within reach of an awe-inspiring render in literally seconds.

Customizable 3D Grasses

From the ornamental garden to the public park, Lumion 9 helps you infuse mind-bending realism into your landscape designs. With the new customizable 3D grass materials and presets, the green spaces in your renders will immediately connect with your audience, providing a sense of location that’ll draw viewers to the front door of your design.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

You can also mix and match multiple 3D grasses in the same scene. Wilt and vary the grass in the neighboring field to bring viewers into a more wild environment, and, at the same time, show your design with the picture-perfect suburban lawn you’d find alongside summer barbecues and lemonade stands.

Atmospheric Rain and Snow

Get in the mood and communicate the feeling of your designs with new Atmospheric Rain and Snow precipitation effects. In Lumion 9, you can quickly create everything from a light drizzle to a full-blown tempest, from a winter flurry to a whiteout blizzard. Watch as interiors take on a cozy mood with the rain falling outside, or infuse your landscape with a sense of peace by making a video with raindrops splashing in puddles on the ground.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

The Atmospheric Rain and Snow is located under the Precipitation effect in Photo and Movie mode.

And Furry Materials!

Soft to the touch. Colorful and fluffy. With a new furry material setting in Lumion 9, you can give a soft, comfortable appearance to any wall, floor, ceiling or other surface or textile. In seconds, you can create a lifelike rug or carpet, an ultra-comfy fleece blanket or a highly realistic object, such as a teddy bear.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

Lean Scene-Building Workflow

When it comes to forming real connections between the client and your designs, context is critical. For Lumion 9, an intelligent interface with heightened intuitivity enables lightning-fast scene building with exceedingly beautiful context.

Save this picture!
Lumion 9
Lumion 9

Selecting objects now happens on-screen, letting you instantly cycle between trial-and-error options and choose the exact tree, furnishing or another object that’s perfect for your design. After selecting an object, the model is rendered in real-time so that you can correctly review, scale and place objects or groups of objects with greater ease and control.

Living Environments. Beautiful Spaces. Rendered Faster than Ever.

With Lumion 9, you’ll be importing a model, creating a scene, and capturing your designs in beautiful, living environments and context.

Visit our buy page to add Lumion 9 to your architectural and design workflows!

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Rene Submissions
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: "Lumion 9: Rendering Living Environments for Real Beauty " 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905220/lumion-9-rendering-living-environments-for-real-beauty/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream