  7. Wejherowo / PB STUDIO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Wejherowo / PB STUDIO

  • 21:00 - 21 December, 2018
Wejherowo / PB STUDIO
Wejherowo / PB STUDIO, © Jakub Piórkowski
  • Architects

    PB STUDIO

  • Location

    Wejherowo, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Jakub Piórkowski, Filip Kozarski

  • Interior Design

    PB STUDIO (Jakub Piórkowski, Hanna bialic), co- author: Filip Kozarski

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jakub Piórkowski
© Jakub Piórkowski
Text description provided by the architects. The project featured renovation and extension of a historical building from 1890 in the city of Wejherowo, north of Poland.
The disused building of a former school was transformed to house a cozy hotel with a restaurant and a multifunctional space on the ground floor.

© Jakub Piórkowski
© Jakub Piórkowski
Ground floor plan
© Jakub Piórkowski
The main idea behind the project was to recreate the original character of the historical building and to juxtapose it with a modern form of the new extension.

© Jakub Piórkowski
Axonometry 01
© Jakub Piórkowski
We decided to use a wooden façade cladded in a rhomb pattern which would reference a typical garden-like pavilion; the dark tinted color emphasizes the modern character of the extension and puts it in contrast with the historical part of the building. Large golden anodized aluminum windows open the interior views to the surrounding garden.

© Jakub Piórkowski
Section
© Jakub Piórkowski
The graphite wooden pattern was also implemented in other elements like fencing and landscape design.

First floor plan
The interior design of the hotel and restaurant reflects the character of the period building while the multi-purpose open space in the new pavilion has a much more minimalistic and modern character with large glazing blending the border between inside and outside.

© Jakub Piórkowski
The rhomb ornament used in the wooden façade can be also found in subtle interior details and finishing materials.

Axonometry 02
© Jakub Piórkowski
