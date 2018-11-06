World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Spain
  5. Pesquera Ulargui Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas Integral Renovation / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas Integral Renovation / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 6 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas Integral Renovation / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 18

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Alberto Gómez (architect); Ana Paz (architect); Enrique Campuzano (art historian)

  • Consultants

    Dynamis Estudio de Ingeniería, JG Asociados

  • Surveyors

    Ana Belén Santana, José Manuel Gómez Illa

  • Contractor

    UTE Rehabilitación iglesia de Comillas

  • Client

    Sociedad de Activos Inmobiliarios Campus Comillas, S.L.U
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas Integral Renovation / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the integral renovation of the Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas. This intervention continues the strategy initiated years ago in the Seminar. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The church is the central element of this vast eclectic campus, which appears as a result of three imposed plans. Among them, the scheme of Lluís Domènech i Montaner is the more attractive one.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

It is characterized by a very clever manipulation of the spaces along the central axis, where the church is located, and the suggestive application of modernist ornamentation.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The proposal proffers two types of overlapping interventions. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

On the one hand, an almost invisible work of restoration comprising laborious structural reinforcements of walls and slabs; a systematic sealing of the envelope, concentrating mainly on the tiles; and a renewal of all the interior finishes including paintings on the vaults, ceilings, carpentry, stained glass and mosaics on the pavement. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

A series of specific actions belong to the general approach, started in the phase one, that aims to improve both the performance and accessibility of the buildings. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

A ramp, new openings, materialised through concrete lattices, manipulations of levels, a new lighting strategy, the recovery of the sacristy and a big transformation of the choir space revitalise the space and provide further autonomy to the church within the complex.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

.

Save this picture!
Elevations + Sections
Elevations + Sections

.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pesquera Ulargui Arquitectos
Office
Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal
Office
Alonso and Barrientos
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Refurbishment Restoration Spain
Cite: " Church of the Major Seminary of the Pontifical University of Comillas Integral Renovation / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos" [Recuperación integral de la Iglesia del Seminario Mayor de la Universidad Pontificia de Comillas / Fernandez-Abascal + Muruzabal + Alonso and Barrientos + UP Arquitectos] 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905177/church-of-the-major-seminary-of-the-pontifical-university-of-comillas-integral-renovation-fernandez-abascal-plus-muruzabal-plus-alonso-and-barrientos-plus-up-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream