  6. OAV Offices / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

OAV Offices / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 6 November, 2018
OAV Offices / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
OAV Offices / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo

  • Interior Design

    Afaro Hofmann

  • Collaborating Architects

    María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Sergio Llobregat, Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia, Daniel Uribe, Joan Maravilla, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Tomás Villa, Sergio Tórtola

  • Financial Manager

    Ana de Pablo

  • Communication

    Sara Atienza

  • Artistic Direction

    Sandra Insa

  • Graphic Identity

    Lavernia & Cienfuegos Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. A glance over this place shows us a C-shaped space, which fits the proposed program. It is a small office dedicated to customer service. The rectangular floor plan, to which the communication core of the residential building in which it is located is subtracted, distributes the space in a large corridor attached to the dividing wall and two rooms.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

We decided thus to "work up against the wall" in this way the workstations and service areas are attached to the longitudinal dimension of the premises while the waiting area and the meeting room are located in the two resulting rooms. To delimit the working area, the gray materiality of the pavement is used. A resource is thus used that gives the roof the quality of being a kind of signage that defines the uses.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Indirect lighting located on the roof reinforces this idea and allows to have luminaires with the maximum possible dimension inside the premises, which give service to the workstations and house the air conditioning. The structure of the existing building disappears inside the furniture that delimits the spaces. These strategies of ordering the space, integrating facilities and structure, and using materiality to emphasize the distribution may confer this office the necessary tranquility.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "OAV Offices / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" [Oficinas OAV / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos] 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905157/oav-offices-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

