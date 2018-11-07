Frida Escobedo, Designer of the Serpentine Pavilion, Among 2019 RIBA International Fellows

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) unveiled the seven laureates of the 2019 International Fellowships,

a "lifetime honor allows recipients to use the initials Int FRIBA after their name," recognizes the contributions that architects across the world outside of the UK have made in the field of architecture. Previously awarded to architects such as Jeanne Gang and Phillip Cox, the annual Fellowship emphasizes not only the impact of architects' work in their respective homelands but also their global influence.

A juror's committee, consisting of Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President; Lady Patty Hopkins, a 1994 RIBA Gold Medalist; Bob Shiel, a professor at the Bartlett School of Architecture; Wasfi Kani, a 2018 Honorary Fellow; and Pat Woodward RIBA, of Matthew Lloyd Architects, awarded the 2019 Fellows. The fellowships will be presented in London in February 2019.

The laureates of RIBA's 2019 International Fellowships are as following:

Frida Escobedo

The youngest architect to design this year's Serpentine Pavilion, Frida Escobedo is the principal and founder of her namesake architecture and design studio based in Mexico City. With artistic and architectural works located in Europe and North America, she has been named one of London's most influential architects and Architectural Review's emerging architect.

Poul Ove Jensen

Poul Ove Jensen of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture, a firm based in Denmark, is a world-renowned designer of bridge infrastructure. From the Great Belt East Bridge in Denmark to the Stonecutters Bridge in Hong Kong and the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland, he has worked in several countries as part of management and design.

Michael Murphy and Alan Ricks

Michael Murphy is the executive director of MASS Design Group based in Boston, whose work has been recently awarded the Aga Khan Award for Architecture at the UN Solutions Summit. They were also named the winners of the 2015 Design Biennal Boston.

A co-founder and COO of the firm, Alan Ricks expands the role of design through architecture and policy by managing global operations and projects based heavily in Rwanda. A frequent guest lecturer at Harvard and AIA, Ricks has been appointed the Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Harvard Innovation Lab.

Neri Oxman

The founding director of the Mediated Matter Group, Neri Oxman is an American-Israeli architect, designer, inventor, and professor based at the MIT Media Lab in Boston. Her research explores experimental design practices that can be enabled with the study of scientific knowledge and technologies to produce what she coins as "material ecology."

Emilio Tuñón

Emilio Tuñón of Tuñón Architects, a firm based in Spain, is an architect and professor at the Architecture School of the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and has taught in many architecture schools around the world. He was also awarded the Gold Medal of Merit in Fina Arts from the Spanish Ministry of Culture.

Ignacio Vicens y Hualde

A principal architect at Vicens + Ramos Architects, Ignacio Vicens y Hualde is also a professor of design at ETSAM and a visiting professor and lecturer at many architecture schools in Europe and the Americas. Some of his notable works include the School of Communications at the University of Navarra and the Churches of Rivas-Vaciamadrid. Additionally, he orchestrated the architectural scene in Madrid for Pope John Paul II's visit in 1982, as well as for Benedict XVI over thirty years later.

News via Royal Institute of British Architects