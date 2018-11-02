World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. V&A East Revealed with New Designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and O'Donnell + Tuomey

V&A East Revealed with New Designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and O'Donnell + Tuomey

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
V&A East Revealed with New Designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and O'Donnell + Tuomey
Save this picture!
V&A East Revealed with New Designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and O'Donnell + Tuomey, V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey
V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey

London's V&A has revealed new images and information about V&A East, a museum by O'Donnell + Tuomey and research center by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Sited within London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the projects will be built at the Here East complex and Stratford Waterfront. The V&A have stated that the museum will include two galleries to showcase the collections, while the research center aims to be a new model for collection storage and public display.

V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro + 7

Save this picture!
V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey
V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey
Save this picture!
V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey
V&A East Museum. Image Courtesy of O'Donnell + Tuomey

Designed as part of the billion dollar Olympicopolis cultural quarter, the O'Donnell + Tuomey museum was formed with an angular and faceted structure that will feature large triangular windows. Sheila O'Donnell and John Tuomey, founders of O'Donnell + Tuomey, have said that the museum design will be "a freestanding pavilion, closely connected to its surroundings, its faceted form active on all sides, easily accessible from different directions. Inside is a multi- level sequence of gallery spaces, connected by flowing stairs and big elevators, with display galleries and social spaces."

Save this picture!
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Save this picture!
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Only a short distance from the museum, Diller Scofidio + Renfro's research center will house 250,000 objects from the V&A's fashion, textiles, sculpture, furniture, painting, ceramics, glass, design, architecture and digital collections. DS+R conceived of the center with a vertically-organized program. Elizabeth Diller, Partner, DS+R, touched on the importance of the research center. "We’re excited to start experimenting with the V&A on this new model for collection storage and public display at Here East. Planned from the inside-out, V&A East will be like stepping into an immersive cabinet of curiosities—a three-dimensional sampling of the eclectic collection of artifacts, programmed with diverse spaces for research, object study, workshops, and back-of-house functions."

Save this picture!
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
V&A East Research Center. Image Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

V&A East's two venues will be open to families, schoolchildren, students, artists and designers, to tourists, visiting academics, cultural enthusiasts and curious passers-by. The partners are already active in east London with programs of events, collaborations and activities developed together with local organisations and people from across the Olympic boroughs.

News via V&A Museum

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "V&A East Revealed with New Designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and O'Donnell + Tuomey" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905127/v-and-a-east-revealed-with-new-designs-by-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-and-odonnell-plus-tuomey/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream