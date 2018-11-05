Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL

+ 41

Architects 23 SUL

Location Vila Ipojuca, Brazil

Architects in Charge André Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Lucas Girard, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley

Team Anelise Bertolini, Leonardo Klis. João Miguel Silva, Carmem Aires, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Schelp, Lucas Menezes, Raquel Takamoto, Laura Castellari, Sofia Toi

Area 210.0 sqm

Project Year 2016

Photographs Pedro Kok

Construction Management 23 SUL

Construction Muchon Engenharia

Concrete Structure Design Valter Neder Salomão

Steel Structure Design Feitosa Estruturas

Interior and lightning design 23 SUL

Fixed Furniture Marcenaria Ideias e Projetos

Electrical installation Diminson Engenharia

Landscape design Arboreto – Claudio Mariutti

Acoustic Design Modal Acústica

Studio construction Speed Dry

Lightning Arquitetura da Luz

Furniture Marcenaria Baraúna e Futon Company More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The radical refurbishment of an old townhouse in Vila Ipojuca, São Paulo, has adapted the residence to the needs of a couple of creative industry professionals and their young daughter. The concept for this design was to improve as much as possible the lighting and ventilation of the house, giving fluidity to the spaces. The old and dark living room has been transformed into a musical studio, whereas the background of the residence was entirely refurbished: the kitchen was integrated into the living room and into an outside area with a small swimming pool.

The pink granite floor contrasts with the concrete blocks and furniture built with plywood panels. The narrow corridor on the side setback of the residence was covered with a glass roof under a metal grid, increasing sunlight significantly and transforming the external area in the upper floor into a balcony, integrated with the guest room and the TV room. The guest room is flexible: by shifting a set of sliding shelves, hung by rails in the ceiling, the space can be closed or integrated with the circulation area.

Additionally, a metallic reinforcement was made to the existing concrete structure of the house, allowing the construction of a third floor, containing barbecue, laundry and an experimental atelier.