Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL

Architects
LocationVila Ipojuca, Brazil
Architects in ChargeAndré Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Lucas Girard, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley
TeamAnelise Bertolini, Leonardo Klis. João Miguel Silva, Carmem Aires, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Schelp, Lucas Menezes, Raquel Takamoto, Laura Castellari, Sofia Toi
Area210.0 sqm
Project Year2016
Photographs
Construction Management23 SUL
ConstructionMuchon Engenharia
Concrete Structure DesignValter Neder Salomão
Steel Structure DesignFeitosa Estruturas
Interior and lightning design23 SUL
Fixed FurnitureMarcenaria Ideias e Projetos
Electrical installationDiminson Engenharia
Landscape designArboreto – Claudio Mariutti
Acoustic DesignModal Acústica
Studio constructionSpeed Dry
LightningArquitetura da Luz
FurnitureMarcenaria Baraúna e Futon Company
Text description provided by the architects. The radical refurbishment of an old townhouse in Vila Ipojuca, São Paulo, has adapted the residence to the needs of a couple of creative industry professionals and their young daughter. The concept for this design was to improve as much as possible the lighting and ventilation of the house, giving fluidity to the spaces. The old and dark living room has been transformed into a musical studio, whereas the background of the residence was entirely refurbished: the kitchen was integrated into the living room and into an outside area with a small swimming pool.
The pink granite floor contrasts with the concrete blocks and furniture built with plywood panels. The narrow corridor on the side setback of the residence was covered with a glass roof under a metal grid, increasing sunlight significantly and transforming the external area in the upper floor into a balcony, integrated with the guest room and the TV room. The guest room is flexible: by shifting a set of sliding shelves, hung by rails in the ceiling, the space can be closed or integrated with the circulation area.
Additionally, a metallic reinforcement was made to the existing concrete structure of the house, allowing the construction of a third floor, containing barbecue, laundry and an experimental atelier.