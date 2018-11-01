World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Benthem Crouwel Designs "Recycled and Recyclable" Science Faculty for the University of Amsterdam

Benthem Crouwel Designs "Recycled and Recyclable" Science Faculty for the University of Amsterdam

Benthem Crouwel Designs "Recycled and Recyclable" Science Faculty for the University of Amsterdam, © Benthem Crouwel Architects
Benthem Crouwel Architects has designed a multifunctional building for the University of Amsterdam’s Faculty of Science. The 14,000-square-meter scheme is envisioned as a “lively lab of research, development, and co-creation, in the center of the campus and society.”

The competition-winning “LAB 942” centers on energy neutrality, flexibility, and openness. A modular framework and circular construction made of recycled and recyclable material enable the scheme to operate as a future-proof, adaptable addition to the school’s rapidly-expanding investigations in innovation and artificial intelligence.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
The easily-disassembled structure of LAB 942 is abundant with internal greenery, natural wayfinding, and natural ventilation, creating a scheme which “is not just sustainable, but also a very healthy building that provides its users with a comfortable indoor climate.”

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
As LAB 942 will see a user collaboration of businesses and the private sector, the scheme has been designed to be open to society and the surroundings. A light grid structure consisting of wood, glass, steel, and 3D printed fixtures generates an open, active façade while a transparent plinth hosting visualization, robotics, and game labs will sit in plain sight for the passersby.

© Benthem Crouwel Architects
A high, airy atrium flows diagonally through the building. Irregular mezzanines, connecting bridges, and a variety of workspace “landscapes” create a divisible program which is easily recognizable, and ensures “optimal synergy between the various disciplines.”

For the scheme’s development, Benthem Crouwel Architects worked in collaboration with buildings consultants Strackee, building physics consultants DMGR, and installation consultants Deerns.

News via: Benthem Crouwel Architects

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Benthem Crouwel Designs "Recycled and Recyclable" Science Faculty for the University of Amsterdam" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905092/benthem-crouwel-designs-recycled-and-recyclable-science-faculty-for-the-university-of-amsterdam/> ISSN 0719-8884

