World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Thesis Works of Daniel Libeskind, Liz Diller and Others Exhibited at the Cooper Union

Thesis Works of Daniel Libeskind, Liz Diller and Others Exhibited at the Cooper Union

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Thesis Works of Daniel Libeskind, Liz Diller and Others Exhibited at the Cooper Union
Save this picture!
Thesis Works of Daniel Libeskind, Liz Diller and Others Exhibited at the Cooper Union, Author: Christian Dickson. Project Title: The Mark of Cain and Cain’s Mark. Course/AY: Thesis, 1991-92. Professors: John Hejduk, Roderick Knox, Sean Sculley, Regi Weile. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Christian Dickson. Project Title: The Mark of Cain and Cain’s Mark. Course/AY: Thesis, 1991-92. Professors: John Hejduk, Roderick Knox, Sean Sculley, Regi Weile. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York has unveiled an exhibition showcasing 50 years of undergraduate architectural thesis projects by students of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture.

Drawing together the works of Elizabeth Diller, Laurie Hawkinson, Daniel Libeskind, and others, the exhibition titled “Archive and Artifact: The Virtual and the Physical” presents hand-drawn, digital, and three-dimensional works.

Margaux Wheelock-Shew The Factory of Fake Autonomy: Reassembling the Social Landscape of Labor. Thesis, 2017-18. Photo by Lea Bertucci. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union Author: Stanley Allen. Project Title: The Theater of Production. Course/AY: Thesis, 1980-81. Professors: John Hejduk, Raimund Abraham, Anthony Candido, Ricardo Scofidio, Robert Slutzky, Bernard Tschumi. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union Author: Daniel Libeskind. Project Title: Collage. Course/AY: Thesis, 1969-70. Professors: John Hejduk, Lewis Davis, Robert Slutzky, Fred Travsiano. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union Author: Edward Arcari. Project Title: Construction Site. Course/AY: Thesis, 1985-86. Professors: John Hejduk, Donald Wall, Regi Weile. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union + 13

Save this picture!
Author: Stanley Allen. Project Title: The Theater of Production. Course/AY: Thesis, 1980-81. Professors: John Hejduk, Raimund Abraham, Anthony Candido, Ricardo Scofidio, Robert Slutzky, Bernard Tschumi. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Stanley Allen. Project Title: The Theater of Production. Course/AY: Thesis, 1980-81. Professors: John Hejduk, Raimund Abraham, Anthony Candido, Ricardo Scofidio, Robert Slutzky, Bernard Tschumi. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

The exhibition will include a preview of the Architecture Archive’s emerging database of its Student Work Collection, comprising 534 thesis projects produced by students between 1966 and 2003.

Save this picture!
Author: Karen Bausman. Project Title: One-Way Bridge. Course/AY: Thesis, 1981-82. Professors: John Hejduk, Anthony Candido, Lewis Davis, Roderick Knox, Richard Stein, Donald Wall. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Karen Bausman. Project Title: One-Way Bridge. Course/AY: Thesis, 1981-82. Professors: John Hejduk, Anthony Candido, Lewis Davis, Roderick Knox, Richard Stein, Donald Wall. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

The collated work will form part of a comprehensive documentation of the school’s pedagogy, which will be published as a public online database in October 2019.

Save this picture!
Author: Dominic Kozerski. Project Title: Manhattan House. Course/AY: Thesis, 1993-94. Professors: John Hejduk, David Gersten, Roderick Knox, Sean Sculley, Regi Weile Photo by Dominic Kozerski. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Dominic Kozerski. Project Title: Manhattan House. Course/AY: Thesis, 1993-94. Professors: John Hejduk, David Gersten, Roderick Knox, Sean Sculley, Regi Weile Photo by Dominic Kozerski. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

The thesis year is a pivotal point in Cooper Union’s five-year architectural program, as it showcases the imagination and maturity of our students. Thesis is a culmination of an emerging architect’s learning and the launchpad between life as a student and their future as a professional. It allows students to become self-driven and often serves as a touchstone for long-term research throughout their career.
-Nader Tehrani, Dean of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture

Save this picture!
Author: Edward Arcari. Project Title: Construction Site. Course/AY: Thesis, 1985-86. Professors: John Hejduk, Donald Wall, Regi Weile. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Edward Arcari. Project Title: Construction Site. Course/AY: Thesis, 1985-86. Professors: John Hejduk, Donald Wall, Regi Weile. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

The exhibition will be open at The Cooper Union on East 7th Street New York until December 1st, 2018. The exhibition is presented in association with Archtober, Architecture and Design Month New York.

Save this picture!
Author: Daniel Libeskind. Project Title: Collage. Course/AY: Thesis, 1969-70. Professors: John Hejduk, Lewis Davis, Robert Slutzky, Fred Travsiano. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union
Author: Daniel Libeskind. Project Title: Collage. Course/AY: Thesis, 1969-70. Professors: John Hejduk, Lewis Davis, Robert Slutzky, Fred Travsiano. Image Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive, The Cooper Union

News via: The Cooper Union

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Thesis Works of Daniel Libeskind, Liz Diller and Others Exhibited at the Cooper Union" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905086/thesis-works-of-daniel-libeskind-liz-diller-and-others-exhibited-at-the-cooper-union/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream