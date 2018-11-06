World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. Wall Architects of XAUAT
  6. 2018
  7. Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT

Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT

  • 00:00 - 6 November, 2018
Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT
Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT, Texture, Volume and depth. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Texture, Volume and depth. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

The exterior view at night. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang Rural exhibition space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang Steps, children and light. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

  • Structural Engineer

    Xinge Wang

  • MEP Engineer

    Rui Hu, Xue Cheng

  • Design Consultant

    Xiaojun Shi, Xinghui Li

  • Technical Consultant

    Li Gao

  • Client

    Sanhe village committee
The exterior view at night. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
The exterior view at night. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Sanhe Village, Fuping County, Shaanxi Province, China. This historical village is rich in resources. It is a typical representative of “Guan Zhong” villages and contains a spiritual characteristic reminiscent of the traditional homes of the Shaanxi people. Today, as the spiritual pursuit and cultural heritage become more and more important, the village carries an increasingly important responsibility.

© TrimontImage - Dong Wang
© TrimontImage - Dong Wang
The entrance of happiness courtyard. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
The entrance of happiness courtyard. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

The completion of this project is also aimed at reviving the cultural and spititual connection in rural architecture through a good design. This project will satisfy the rural residents' fundamental materialistic and spiritual needs, and at the same time improve the construction of rural public infrastructure.

Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
design sketch (horizontality and verticality of courtyard)
design sketch (horizontality and verticality of courtyard)
Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

From the perspective of public services, this project has become a veritable“village complex”which includes homes for the elderly, rural health center, village history showroom, village information service station, rural industry showroom, cultural activity center,reading and studying room, spiritual and cultural center, the village grand stage, and outdoor stadium, which aim to improve the rural lifestyle and satisfy the spiritual and cultural needs of the rural residents.

Rural exhibition space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Rural exhibition space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

From the perspective of architectural design, the project explores the possibilities of rural architecture in a pure way. There are three important aspects: first, the reacquaintance of the local environment ; second, the redefinition of traditional space and modern rural life; and third, the usage and display of rural regional raw materials in contemporary construction.

Corridor bridge, courtyard and volume. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Corridor bridge, courtyard and volume. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Steps, children and light. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang
Steps, children and light. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

Wall Architects of XAUAT
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center China
Cite: "Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905076/village-center-in-sanhe-wall-architects-of-xauat/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Texture, Volume and depth. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

三河村村民活动中心 / 垣建筑设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

