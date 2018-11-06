Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Artificial Island Port / ECADI

Save this picture! Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Aerial View. Image © Feng Shao

+ 34

Architects ECADI

Location Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port Artificial Island, Hong Kong

Chief Architects Jianxiang Guo (General Director of Project Design, Professor-level Senior Engineer, Vice President and Senior Member of Institute of Chinese Architects in Architectural Society of China, Professional Chief Engineer of Arcplus, Vice President and general architect of ECADI), Wai Xia, Shang Xiang

Area 1140000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Feng Shao

Architectural Technician Jianxiang Guo, Wai Xia, Shang Xiang

Structure Engineer Wenwei Jiang, Jian Zhou

HVAC-heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning Yan Lu

Water Supply and Drainage Yang Xu

Electrical Engineer Minjie Shao

Power Engineer Yiwei Wang

Project Management Zheming Ruan

Zhuhai Port Co-architects Shanghai Urban Construction Design and Research Institute （SUCDRI）, Hangzhou Landscape Design Institute Co., LTD, Shenzhen General Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co., LTD (SADI)

Macao Port Co-architects P & T Architects & Engineers Ltd, Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute Co., LTD. Etc (SMEDI)

Text description provided by the architects. On October 24, 9 am, the world's longest cross sea bridge “ Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge” is officially opened! It lived on the Open Day in Xigua video, and hundreds of thousands of people have hit the “New Seven Wonders” of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.Netizens sent congratulatory messages from all parts of the country saying “Motherland is strong and we are proud of it”. However, as an important supporting part of the artificial island of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Artificial Island Port Project is a necessary facility for the traffic opening of bridge and an integral part of the magnificent construction of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Port Project -- Essential for the Bridge

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port Project is the political, economic and cultural link between Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao. The artificial island building group at the easternmost end of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is a transport hub connecting the three places. Among them, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao BridgeZhuhai Port, originally designed by East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (ECADI), and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port under the project management system of EA executive architect in Hong Kong and the current domestic project management system are important supporting projects of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a key project under the state council.

As the general contract of the project design, ECADI has formulated the planning and design scheme of “one island with two ports, one place to three customs clearance” for the whole artificial island port project. It is the only customs port of Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao in China, meeting the requirements of 150,000 passengers, 18,000 passenger cars and 17,000 trucks for customs clearance every day between Zhuhai and Hong Kong, also 100,000 passengers and 3,000 passenger cars every day between Zhuhai and Macao in 2035.

The completion of this project has reduced the land travel time from 4 hours to 30 minutes, which will greatly promote the trade, culture and tourism between the three places. It's also equipped with multiple functional partitions like a travel hub, integrating clearance buses, buses, taxis and all kinds of transportation.

One Point to Three Places with a Modeling of Fine Meaning

It is related to the creativity of design to be a superstar in the field of architecture. In terms of the image of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Artificial Island Port, the client has the requirement of being innovative and graceful. Therefore ECADI adopted the planning pattern of “three points in one line”, reflecting the fine moral of artificial island port.The artificial island building group is built as a simple and elegant whole, which is endowed with a round mass and avoids the sharp angle and sense of direction, reflecting the philosophy of Chinese culture. In order to achieve the rounded and gentle curved surface modeling and accord with actual project drainage, structure, lighting effect, architects have made 16 major adjustments after winning the bid. To achieve all kinds of features, design team has done hundreds of times of polishing and sculpting.

Three-dimensional Layout in the Hub for Distribution

Due to limited land of artificial islands, complex functional requirements and people-oriented design concept, the overall layout adopts the design method of “one core, one line, two branches, big circulation” and comprehensive transportation hub. At the same time, different from the overall layout mode of the traditional port, Zhuhai and Macao port have adopted the strategy of “exchange space in three-dimension”. Land resources are fully exploited, passenger walking distance is effectively controlled, and entry-exit passengers are effectively organized. Due to the efficient and intensive land resources, the artificial island can set aside valuable land for comprehensive development, laying a foundation for the later development of the characteristic industries of port trade.

The traffic flow is designed in accordance with the principle of “three - dimensional transport, step-by-step distribution and one-way circulation”. In the design, the passenger inspection area adopts the method of three-dimensional lamination, efficient and intensive, separation of people and vehicles, separation of entrance and exit, introduction of business, and integration of moving lines, so that the passenger can reach any area of the port.

In addition, in the design of port traffic, large buses and bus parking lots are set up according to mass transit priority. At the same time, subway connection lines are reserved under the first floor between the transportation center and the passenger inspection building. The tram lanes and equipments are also reserved on the north side of the traffic corridor.

Commercial Layout and Delamination Development

ECADI has systematically planned the development level, layout and business form of the port, and set up four levels of business and closely combined with the clearance process of the port, which makes Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Artificial Island Port become a truly comprehensive hub port.

The first level is the duty-free center in the passenger inspection process. At the outbound side of Hong Kong-Zhuhai entry and exit passenger inspection building, entry and exit duty-free center is set up to combine customs clearance process and bridge viewing area.

The second level is the dynamic business integrating with the transportation center. In traffic transfer center of Zhuhai side, designers set up the tourism distribution center and dining & shopping center. Besides, on the way to the railway station and the comprehensive development zone, a boutique shopping center is set up to serve high-end passengers.

The third level is the supporting service area connected with the core area. On the west side of the core area, the supporting service area is set up to connect with its walking system, including the hotel and the office conference center.

The fourth level is the comprehensive development zone based on the port. On the north side of Zhuhai port, there is a comprehensive development zone with high-end office, exhibition, hotel and other business forms connected by traffic corridors.

Experience First & Green Customs Clearance

Designers utilize efficient and convenient process, concise and clear guidance, comfortable and pleasant space to enhance passengers’ experience. The application of innovative inspection mode in artificial island port design makes it the most advanced customs clearance port in China. Meanwhile, the establishment of intelligent traffic management system, intelligent port comprehensive management and emergency response platform makes artificial island become the most intelligent customs clearance port in China.

Artificial Island Zhuhai Port has awarded “Three Star -- Green Environmental Protection Design”. The design makes full use of the climatic conditions of Zhuhai, and adopts natural ventilation, lighting, building shading, green micro-environment and other means to integrate the application of green energy saving technology with the architectural environment.