World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Lloyd Hartley Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects

  • 21:00 - 2 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects
Save this picture!
Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects, © David Straight
© David Straight

© David Straight © David Straight © David Straight © David Straight + 23

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a long driveway, nestled amongst the neighbouring houses and established Pohutukawa trees, an existing 1960’s brick and tile home sat stubbornly in the middle of the site. While functional, the existing dwelling provided a confronting car-centric entry and failed to engage with the landscape or the spectacular views over Cox’s Bay in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Lloyd Hartley were asked to transform this house into a modern home that responds to its context and provides a private city oasis for a young family.

The primary architectural strategy is a covered entry courtyard, with the house bridging over, to create a pedestrian friendly entrance. This space also provides a sense of release to the end of the long drive via borrowed views to neighbouring tennis-court.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

The spatial enhancement of crucial areas is a key driver to the rest of the design with the open stairwell drawing in light from above and the main living areas given extra height to fully embrace the stunning outlook and natural light.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

The house is extended to provide a direct link to the rear landscaping and exterior upper level decks are provided to allow the various living areas and courtyards to connect.

Save this picture!
© David Straight
© David Straight

A carefully selected palette of natural materials and clean detailing ties the house together creating a cohesive and timeless whole. 

Save this picture!
Completed Floor Plans
Completed Floor Plans

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lloyd Hartley Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation New Zealand
Cite: "Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905058/herne-bay-hideaway-lloyd-hartley-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream