Herne Bay Hideaway / Lloyd Hartley Architects

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a long driveway, nestled amongst the neighbouring houses and established Pohutukawa trees, an existing 1960’s brick and tile home sat stubbornly in the middle of the site. While functional, the existing dwelling provided a confronting car-centric entry and failed to engage with the landscape or the spectacular views over Cox’s Bay in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Lloyd Hartley were asked to transform this house into a modern home that responds to its context and provides a private city oasis for a young family.

The primary architectural strategy is a covered entry courtyard, with the house bridging over, to create a pedestrian friendly entrance. This space also provides a sense of release to the end of the long drive via borrowed views to neighbouring tennis-court.

The spatial enhancement of crucial areas is a key driver to the rest of the design with the open stairwell drawing in light from above and the main living areas given extra height to fully embrace the stunning outlook and natural light.

The house is extended to provide a direct link to the rear landscaping and exterior upper level decks are provided to allow the various living areas and courtyards to connect.

A carefully selected palette of natural materials and clean detailing ties the house together creating a cohesive and timeless whole.