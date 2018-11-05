World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Spain
  5. Rafael Landete
  6. 2018
  7. BENFERRI Multifunctional Building / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes

BENFERRI Multifunctional Building / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BENFERRI Multifunctional Building / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes
Save this picture!
BENFERRI Multifunctional Building / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 16

  • Promotor

    Excma Diputación de Alicante - Excmo Ayuntamiento Benferri

  • Construction

    Orthen, Servicio y actuaciones ambientales Sau
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. White architecture. A play of faceted volumes share prominence with a pure solid to define spaces of light and texture.

Save this picture!
Location Plan
Location Plan
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The geometry of the building responds to three main programs. A main volume sits by a diving wall hosting the auditorium and related programs. This space extends into two attached volumes: the social living room which is connected internally to the auditorium and the library separated by an outdoor plaza. This void acts as a gateway from which you can access the three programs independently.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Due to the flat topography of the plot, in order to be able to offer a direct access to users and loading trucks, the auditorium has been sunk. A gentle slope of 5.7% connects the access of the building to the stage which is at level -0.90 meters. This allows for a better visibility in the room and avoids the introduction of a goods lifts as both spaces are access at street level.

Save this picture!
Elevations and Section
Elevations and Section

Due to the flat topography of the plot, in order to be able to offer a direct access to users and loading trucks, the auditorium has been sunk. A gentle slope of 5.7% connects the access of the building to the stage which is at level -0.90 meters. This allows for a better visibility in the room and avoids the introduction of a goods lifts as both spaces are access at street level.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The auditorium is also equipped with a translation and management room accessed from the main hall of the building.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The facades are closed from the streets as if they would protect from the exterior    and open up to the interior plaza and courtyards. Smooth enclosures and inclined planes give rhythm to the facades and the roof which can be appreciated in the graphic documentation provided.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rafael Landete
Office
Emilio Cortes
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Spain
Cite: "BENFERRI Multifunctional Building / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes" [Edificio Plurifuncional BENFERRI / Rafael Landete + Emilio Cortes] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905029/benferri-multifunctional-building-rafael-landete-plus-emilio-cortes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream