  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Temporal Installations
  Mexico
  MRD Arquitectos
  2018
  Local / MRD Arquitectos

Local / MRD Arquitectos

Local / MRD Arquitectos
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    MRD Arquitectos

  • Location

    Plaza Manuel Tolsá, Calle de Tacuba 8, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Area

    105.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Onnis Luque

  • Office Partner

    Supply

  • Collaborators

    Antonio Morodo, Alexis Rodríguez, Lucía Aumann

  • Sponsors

    -EDM- Estilo y Decoración en Madera, Cancelería Yave
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The locality is the result of living and interacting with a group of people in the same territory, becoming the premises of that space. Our focus was set as an exercise for Mexico City, inspired by the millions of people who move from different places to other destinations, through the most inclusive and fastest-flowing means of transportation in the country, and where a group of people unknown lives for a few minutes every day.

Planta y Elevación
Planta y Elevación
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Located in Plaza Manuel Tolsá, the project is an interactive process in a delimited space, consisting of twelve doors, each with a different color that allows the user to choose the access with which he identifies, these colors were determined by the twelve lines of the collective transport system metro. When users go through the door, they are greeted by an indifferent interior, where initially they observe themselves in an infinite way, strengthening the idea of ​​belonging and then everyone as a group, achieving a unique synergy and coexisting as equals without limits.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The interior space is filled with a group of temporary premises that inhabit it and interact freely creating a unique territory for that moment and encouraging the idea of ​​making a location. The installation is based on plywood and plywood sheets on the outside of the circumference, while the interior was lined with recycled glass, generating an infinite reflection. To optimize the use of the materials, a modular system was used, avoiding the generation of waste and guaranteeing the reuse of the same.

Render Interior y Exterior
Render Interior y Exterior
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

MRD Arquitectos
Wood

Cite: "Local / MRD Arquitectos" [Local / MRD Arquitectos] 03 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905021/local-mrd-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

