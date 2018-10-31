WE Architecture Unveils Pixelated Pop-Up Architecture Office at BLOX Copenhagen

WE Architecture has unveiled its “WE” showroom at BLOX Copenhagen, the new gathering point of Danish architecture, design, and new ideas. The BLOX showroom consists of a staircase gallery showcasing “the next wave of Danish architecture – told and conveyed by a number of invited talented and distinguished young Danish architectural companies.”

The “pixelated” installation uses the steps of the BLOX staircase gallery to create an integrated workstation and exhibition for the firm’s projects, presented through models, renders, technical drawings, sketches etc.

The theme of the exhibition centered on community, displaying the real and direct insight into how architects work by temporarily moved a part of their office to the structure. The pop-up studio is an effort to present architecture as honest and open, offering “an actual insight into our everyday life and an opportunity to meet our architects at work.”

For us, community is the center of our architecture, creative processes and work environment alike. The office should feel like an open-minded home in which all are welcome and equally involved. Here a relaxed and playful energy prevails, transcending into our architectural end product – an energy we want to share.

-WE Architecture

BLOX, designed by OMA and Ellen Van Loon, opened its doors this year as the home of the Danish Architecture Center. The 28,000-square-meter scheme contains exhibition spaces, offices, and co-working spaces, creating an encounter between the water frontages, Kierkegaard’s Square, and the city.

News via: WE Architecture