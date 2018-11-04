World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Feldman Architecture
  6. 2018
  Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture

Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture

  19:00 - 4 November, 2018
Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture
Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture, © Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

© Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography + 58

  • Landscape Architecture

    Bernard Trainor + Associates

  • General Contractor

    Groza Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Sheerline Structural Engineering

  • Lighting Consultant

    Kim Cladas Lighting Design

  • Audio Visual Consultant

    MetroEighteen
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jason Liske
© Jason Liske
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The clients approached Feldman Architecture to design a retreat for eventual retirement and visits from their grown children—a retreat befitting the natural beauty of the location in the Santa Lucia Preserve, a 20,000-acre private development, and land trust near Carmel, California. The clients were meticulous in the selection of the site, searching for two years for a spectacular piece of land that was flat enough to accommodate living on one level. In an initial meeting with Feldman Architecture, the clients noted their vision of butterflies alighting on the meadow site, which the architects took as inspiration.

© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

They also expressed a desire to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces with a simple, modern aesthetic and to provide separate spaces for their visitors. Sitting lightly on the land, the house is divided into three pavilions that are topped by expressive butterfly roofs. Each pavilion has a separate function: the central pavilion houses the main living, dining, and cooking spaces, while two other pavilions provide for sleeping, bathing, and relaxing. The structures are modest in size, yet each expands into an outdoor room that opens up to dramatic views of the canyon below and hills above.  

© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Beyond poetic gesture, the butterfly roofs bring in views of the surrounding hills, expand the main living spaces into the outdoors and also harvest rainwater. Water, an increasingly limited resource, is celebrated throughout the design. Each roof funnels water to a rain chain fountain and into landscape collection pools, which then gather in cisterns where it is stored and used to irrigate the landscape. In addition, the pavilions were sited to allow stormwater to flow under the office bridge during the rainy season and seep slowly into the ground in the main courtyard.

Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

The landscape design furthers the movement of water through the property, using the natural topography to carry it from upslope to the stream on the valley floor below. The seamless transition between nature and building continues throughout the home, with the landscape weaving between the three pavilions. As the plants slip through the interstitial spaces in the architecture, they serve to celebrate views beyond. They announce the movement of water across the site in their coloring, texture, and growth patterns—inspiring a quiet and artful awareness.

© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

The neutral palette of the house—concrete floors and walls, large glass openings, plywood ceilings, and steel structure—flows from indoors to outdoors. The use of concrete and large expanses of glass acts as a heat sink—absorbing heat from the sunlight all day and releasing that heat at night. The house uses little energy as a result of extensive daylighting and passive thermal strategies. A large solar array located out-of-sight provides much of the energy that is used.

© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

About this office
Feldman Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture" 04 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904986/butterfly-house-feldman-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

