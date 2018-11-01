World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. India
  5. BandukSmith Studio
  6. 2015
  7. Tower House / BandukSmith Studio

Tower House / BandukSmith Studio

  • 19:00 - 1 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tower House / BandukSmith Studio
Save this picture!
Tower House / BandukSmith Studio, © Sachin Bandukwala
© Sachin Bandukwala

© Sachin Bandukwala © Sachin Bandukwala © Sachin Bandukwala © Sachin Bandukwala + 30

  • Structural Consultant

    NK Shah Consulting Engineers

  • Services Consultant

    Jhaveri Associates

  • Electrical Consultant

    Transenergy

  • Main Contractor

    Gopalbhai

  • Supervision

    Mayurbhai

  • Fabrication

    Suresh Panchal

  • Carpentry – Framing

    Kantibhai & Brothers

  • Carpentry – Framing & Furniture

    Ganpathbhai

  • Electrical

    Rohitbhai

  • Plumbing

    Usman Khan

  • Polish & Paint

    Prakashbhai
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sachin Bandukwala
© Sachin Bandukwala

Text description provided by the architects. Tower House is an experiment in vertical living. A typical bungalow of 400 square meters is squeezed into a footprint of 6.5 x 12.5m, forcing the program up five stories rather than spread along the ground. Despite the stacked floors, the design generates the experience of living in a house, with a diversity of spatial types throughout its section. At the same time, it takes advantage of the benefits of moving vertically with efficiently organized services, views across the city, and greater potentials for both stack and cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
Axonometry / Concept
Axonometry / Concept

A concrete frame provides the skeleton, while central vertical circulation allows openings on all sides, and an outward looking entry to every room. Walls wrap the interior spaces, while balconies move around on each floor to open new vistas. Rooms are treated as pockets within the larger framework, minimizing the need for air conditioning and maintaining the connection to the outdoors. While balconies bring a corner of outdoor space into the room, punched windows around the wall create an intimate experience, whose deeply protected view is found only from a seated position.

Save this picture!
© Sachin Bandukwala
© Sachin Bandukwala

The design balances two driving forces: conveying a house not a tower, and using verticality for an efficient, climate responsive building. The central stair, critical for both, is the core of the design. It organises services and treats vertical movement as part of the house. Each room opens from it and moves back toward it. On first and fourth floors, glass panels reveal the stair and further envelop it inside the rooms. As a passive cooling element, the semi-open stair draws air through the house, while ventilation in each room can be controlled by opening windows. A ceramic rain screen filters light and shields the stair from water, protecting the privacy of the space.

Save this picture!
Axonometry / Efficient building
Axonometry / Efficient building

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BandukSmith Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments India
Cite: "Tower House / BandukSmith Studio" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904983/tower-house-banduksmith-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream