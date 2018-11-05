World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. BGP Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  Nogal House / BGP Arquitectura

Nogal House / BGP Arquitectura

  12:00 - 5 November, 2018
Nogal House / BGP Arquitectura
Nogal House / BGP Arquitectura, © The Raws
© The Raws

© The Raws

  • Architects

    BGP Arquitectura

  • Location

    San Pedro Garza García, Mexico

  • Authors Architects

    Bernardo Gómez-Pimienta, Luis Enrique Mendoza.

  • Area

    670.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    The Raws

  • Collaborators

    Iván Rey, Moisés Hernández, César Gálvez, Alba Silva, Luis Felipe Márquez, Regina Nájera, Marianne Herrera, Mariana Hernández, Dahyanna Castillo

  • Constructor

    Canada Grupo Inmobiliario

  • Ligthning

    Luz en Arquitectura S.C.

  • Landscape

    Maritza Hernández

  • Plastic Work

    Eric Perez, Reinaldo Diaz Zesati, Edna Pallares, Javier Guadarrama, Manolo Cocho

  • Structure

    Sociedad de Diseño Estructural
    More Specs
© The Raws
© The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. Paceful and monumental, the Nogal (Walnut) House adopts its name from the conditions defining its location in the site: it respects the existing surroundings by scattering patios around the walnut trees in the plot while the house adapts its contour to them.

© The Raws
© The Raws

Each space is joined with the exterior through particular gardens where colors and textures match with furniture in steel, rattan and wood, also designed by bgp. The entrance to the house is through the middle level, where living, dining room and kitchen are located besides a home theater that, by opening and closing doors, could be an independent extra room for the house.

Cortesía de BGP Arquitectura
Cortesía de BGP Arquitectura
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A double height space connects this level with the upper library, studio and pool area with a grill. In the ground level, in touch with the patios, are the bedrooms and the family room, in a more intimate atmosphere.

© The Raws
© The Raws
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© The Raws
© The Raws
Cross Section
Cross Section

Sustainability had special considerations in the design. The use of insulated double-walls and glasses, and the presence of few windows facing south, help reduce solar heat to the interiors, minimizing HVAC requirements.

© The Raws
© The Raws

Besides this, the use of crossed natural ventilation, the use of the ground as thermal mass insulation by burying the house partially, and the use of low maintenance vegetation, make an optimal use of water and electrical resources in the project.

© The Raws
© The Raws

BGP Arquitectura
Glass Concrete

"Nogal House / BGP Arquitectura" [Casa Nogal / BGP Arquitectura] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

