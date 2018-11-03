World
Casa Forma / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio

  • 23:00 - 3 November, 2018
Casa Forma / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
© Niveditaa Gupta
  • Architects

    Manav Dang, Pranat Singh, Mayank Goyal, Akarsh Varma

  • Location

    Haldwani, Uttarakhand 263139, India

  • Founder| Principal Architect

    Sanjay Arora

  • Architecture Interns

    Jagdish Bhandari, Aayush Misra, Sumit Singhania

  • Area

    7200.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Niveditaa Gupta

  • Concept Design Head

    Studio Head Architect

  • Sketches/Graphics

    Studio Head Architect

  • Interior Designer| Decor Head

    Vandana Arora

  • Studio Technical Head| Architectural

    Virender Singh

  • Contractor

    Designer Bricks , Haldwani, Kawaldeep Singh ,Jatin Chawla , Gurmiit Grover, Rajat Rampal.

  • Lighting Consultants

    White Lighting Solutions.

  • Client

    Mr.Rajeev Aggarwal.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Niveditaa Gupta
Text description provided by the architects. Set against the foothills of the Himalayas - Casa Forma is a residence deconstructed in volume to reveal moments that elevate the notion of 'home' . Providing unobstructed views through perforated  volumes that layer up to form the front façade , Casa Forma is an open land based structure on the downward slope terrain with the south facing facade view.

Concept 03
Concept 03

Casa Forma derives its name from the Italian word "Forma" meaning the form of the existing surroundings , which in this case being the Himalayan range helped the architects replicate the layering of the existing mountain typography through its volume and extensive horizontal line play in its Facade design ideology. The Floating Elevational walls create an immediate impact through its monumentality and  isolation from the main volume of the structure to provide transparency and protection as well as add to the aesthetical value of this residence .

The House is a radical exercise of horizontal architectural line play against the natural vertical peak ranges set as a wallpaper to this site. The emptiness between the volumes and the slabs creates a beautiful design rhythm and improved lighting and ventilation throughout the day. Under the layout , the house has been made with two programmatic boxes , the ground being the public interface zone with a 2 room suite for the owners and the top floor plate being for the services , gym , tv , playrooms and another 2 suites located at the extremities to provide flexibility in terms of natural light and air to the rooms.  

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

The Interiors are made of low and solid wood furniture  and the layout of the spaces leaves enough space for free circulation between the furniture and the panels and allows for an individualized reading of the space along with its pieces.

Concept 02
Concept 02

Casa Forma's layered assembly provides an architectural understanding to make way for green pockets and air corridors that capitalize on the rich environment of the existing  foothills. Through a new typology of residential architecture, Casa Forma hopes to become an example in the understanding of growing cityscapes in the foothills.

About this office
Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments India
Cite: "Casa Forma / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio" 03 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904977/casa-forma-renesa-architecture-design-interiors-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

