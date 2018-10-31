World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam

Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam
Save this picture!
Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects shortlisted for "Higher Education and Research - Completed Buildings"
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects shortlisted for "Higher Education and Research - Completed Buildings"

The World Architecture Festival is regarded as one of the most wide-ranging and influential architectural events. This year's event will take place in Amsterdam at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 28-30. Bringing global voices in architecture, this year's speakers include keynote presenter Rem Koolhaas, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye, and Li Xiaodong. This year, five lucky ArchDaily readers can win a standard pass to the World Architecture Festival 2018 (worth €1525). Enter the prize draw here.

Save this picture!
Confirmed speakers at the 2018 World Architecture Festival. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Confirmed speakers at the 2018 World Architecture Festival. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, November 7; winners will be informed on Friday, November 9. Travel and boarding arrangements not included. 

Enter prize draw here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Zoë Montano
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Zoë Montano. "Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904956/win-a-free-ticket-to-the-2018-world-architecture-festival-in-amsterdam/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream