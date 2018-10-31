Win a Free Ticket to the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam

The World Architecture Festival is regarded as one of the most wide-ranging and influential architectural events. This year's event will take place in Amsterdam at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 28-30. Bringing global voices in architecture, this year's speakers include keynote presenter Rem Koolhaas, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye, and Li Xiaodong. This year, five lucky ArchDaily readers can win a standard pass to the World Architecture Festival 2018 (worth €1525). Enter the prize draw here.
All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, November 7; winners will be informed on Friday, November 9. Travel and boarding arrangements not included.
Enter prize draw here.