World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. HENN Selected to Redesign Europe's Largest Cultural Center

HENN Selected to Redesign Europe's Largest Cultural Center

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
HENN Selected to Redesign Europe's Largest Cultural Center
Save this picture!
HENN Selected to Redesign Europe's Largest Cultural Center, Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR

HENN Architekten have been selected to redesign the Gasteig, Europe's largest cultural center in Munich, Germany. The renovation and remodel aims to bring new life to the center after 30 years of use. Originally designed by the architecture partnership Raue, Rollenhagen, Grossmann and Lindemann, the Gasteig welcomes around two million visitors annually. The new design celebrates the building's role as a revered cultural hub and introduces a new glazed bridge to connect the existing parts of the building and bring transparency to the complex.

Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR + 13

Save this picture!
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR

The new glass redesign opens the Gasteig up to city, affording perspectives of the inner vibrancy of the building, and welcomes visitors and staff alike to be part of the city’s cultural life. This “Kulturbühne” (Cultural Stage) simultaneously acts as the leitmotif and generates the identity of the new Gasteig, while its transparent, glazed and open architecture stands in deliberate contrast to the monolithic and mineral-like character of the existing building.

Save this picture!
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR

Following the idea of “ONE” Gasteig, the new Culture Stage extends both horizontally and vertically as a spatial continuum through all the sections of the Gasteig. The Cultural Stage functions simultaneously as a circulation node, foyer, exhibition space and an event area. It provides both visitors and staff with clear orientations and short routes between all of the building’s functions. Regardless of its use, the Cultural Stage gives each element its own anchoring and individual identity, be it the Philharmonic, the Carl Orff Auditorium, the library or the Munich Volkshochschule.

Save this picture!
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR
Gasteig Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of MIR

The Carl Orff Auditorium was designed to be a flexible space within the Gasteig to host ballets, concerts, and theatre performances. The flexibility of the space is achieved by the machine powered lifting platforms under the stage. Used at a single level with a gradation of platforms, the venue will be able to accommodate different stage types with different maneuvers, accommodating up to 1,000 people.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "HENN Selected to Redesign Europe's Largest Cultural Center" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904938/henn-selected-to-redesign-europes-largest-cultural-center/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream