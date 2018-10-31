World
Scary People in Architectural Photography

Scary People in Architectural Photography, DD16 / BIO-architects
DD16 / BIO-architects

Halloween. A day plagued by ghost, ghouls, and goblins. Historically, on All Hallows' Evening, many believed that spirits could return to the earthly world. On this frightful occasion, we’re highlighting phantoms from the beyond that have entered the architectural realm. Below, 13 hellish projects and their supernatural counterparts. Scroll down if you dare. 

The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architect Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA

The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architecte

The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architect
The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architect

The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

The Sports Pavilion / Horomystudio

The Sports Pavilion / Horomystudio
The Sports Pavilion / Horomystudio

Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA

Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA
Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

Baladrar House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Baladrar House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
Baladrar House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects

Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects
Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects

DD16 / BIO-architects

DD16 / BIO-architects
DD16 / BIO-architects

Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314

Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314
Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314

Three Apartments in Madrid / Fast and Furious Production Office

Three Apartments in Madrid / Fast and Furious Production Office
Three Apartments in Madrid / Fast and Furious Production Office

Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado

Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado
Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado

Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum

Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum
Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum

Choreographed Performance at Farnsworth House Explores “Queer Space” in the Work of Mies van der Rohe

Choreographed Performance at Farnsworth House Explores “Queer Space” in the Work of Mies van der Rohe.jpg
Choreographed Performance at Farnsworth House Explores “Queer Space” in the Work of Mies van der Rohe.jpg

Cite: Zoë Montano. "Scary People in Architectural Photography" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904934/scary-people-in-architectural-photography/> ISSN 0719-8884

